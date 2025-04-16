April 16 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints

April 16, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs







IOWA CUBS (8-6) vs. ST. PAUL SAINTS (6-7)

April 16 - 12:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Cade Horton (0-1, 1.23) vs. RHP Andrew Morris (0-0, 0.00)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs take on the St. Paul Saints in the second of a six-game series today at Principal Park...right-hander Cade Horton is scheduled to make his third start of the season and his first at home...St. Paul is scheduled to start right-hander Andrew Morris who has allowed a run in 10.0 innings this year.

CLOSE CALL: The Iowa Cubs dropped a 2-1 decision to the St. Paul Saints last night...it marked the first time this season Iowa has lost a series opening game... Carlos Pérez and Jonathon Long each had two hits for Iowa... Javier Assad made the start on Major League rehab assignment and allowed one run across 3.1 innings and struck out one... Tyson Miller and Tom Cosgrove each worked a scoreless inning in relief.

ON A ROLL: Moises Ballesteros extended his hit streak to five games last night and Reese McGuire extended his to seven games...McGuire's streak is tied for the third longest-active streak in the International League this season.

FLEXEN: I-Cubs starter Chris Flexen earned his second win in Sunday's game...Flexen leads the International League in ERA (0.55), tied for third in wins (2) and is tied for sixth (16.1).

DUCKS ON THE POND: Iowa left a season-high 16 on base Friday night at Toledo...marks the most left on base for Iowa since July 18, 2012 vs. New Orleans (16) and two off the franchise record in a nine inning game which was set on Aug. 20, 2010 at Sacramento.

IT'S BEEN SUCH A LONG TIME: The I-Cubs played a three hour, 16 minute game Friday night...it marked their longest game since they played three hours and 27 minutes on Sept. 10, 2024 vs. Louisville in which Iowa lost 11-10.

ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST: Wednesday night's game between Iowa and Toledo was postponed due to weather conditions...it marked the fifth game that has been altered by the weather, including three games last week in Indianapolis and on March 30 in Des Moines vs. Omaha.

CLASS OF THEIR OWN: On April 8, MiLB.com named the Iowa Cubs the most stacked minor league team...Iowa's roster features five top 100 prospects, including Cade Horton (No. 48), Owen Caissie (No. 50), Moises Ballesteros (No. 65), James Triantos (No. 69) and Kevin Alcántara (No. 86)...Iowa has 10 players that are in the Cubs' Top 30 list overall.

SHUTOUT: Chris Flexen and Jordan Wicks combined to shutout the Toledo Mud Hens on Sunday by a 2-0 score...it marked the first shutout for Iowa this season and first since Sept. 21, 2024 at Rochester...the I-Cubs tallied six shutouts during the 2024 season.

ONE-NIL: Iowa's 1-0 loss Thursday night at Toledo marked their first 1-0 game since they defeated Indianapolis on June 20, 2024...it was the fifth time an Iowa Cubs game has finished 1-0 since 2023.

START ME UP: Iowa's starting pitchers have posted a 2.93 ERA (18 ER in 55.1 IP) which is good for fifth-best in the International League this season...the staff has also struck out 48 and allowed just 45 hits.

VS. ST. PAUL: Iowa and St. Paul are set to face each other 24 times this season...after this series, the two teams will play again at Principal Park May 13-18, at St. Paul from July 8-13 and Aug. 5-10.

HOMER HEAVEN: Iowa hit four home runs last Tuesday thanks to Carlos Pérez, Christian Franklin, Jonathon Long and Greg Allen ...Iowa is one of four teams in the International League to homer four times in a game this season with Durham (6, 4/4 vs. SUG), Memphis (4, 3/30 at LOU) and Syracuse (4, 4/15 vs. BUF)...Iowa hit at least four home runs six times last season, with the last coming on Sept. 15, 2024 vs. Louisville...the I-Cubs offense also tallied 14 hits, their most since earning 18 hits on Sept. 15, 2024 vs. Louisville.

HOW GRAND: Carlos Pérez hit the first grand slam of the season Tuesday night...it marked the first grand slam by Iowa since Owen Caissie on Sept. 6, 2024 at St. Paul.

