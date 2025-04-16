Elko Goes off But Knights Fall in Extras
April 16, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights showed toughness and resilience on Wednesday night in their 11-7 extra inning loss to the Nashville Sounds. The Knights battled back from an early 5-0 deficit and took the lead in an emphatic fashion late in the game. Nashville inched their way back, tied the score and came out on top in extra-innings.
The Sounds took advantage of a Knights error in the top of the first inning and plated the contest's opening run. Nashville kept the early pressure on with two runs in the second inning and another two runs in the third.
Charlotte's starting pitcher, Nick Nastrini, settled in with a scoreless fourth inning and the Knights offense began to chip away. Tim Elko clubbed a two-run Home Run in the bottom of the third that put the Knights on the scoreboard. Bobby Dalbec followed Elko's blast with a solo Homer of his own in the bottom of the fourth.
The Knights pulled even two innings later. Bryan Ramos shot an RBI single into left field that plated Kyle Teel and Dalbec leveled the game with an RBI double to right-centerfield. Dalbec finished 3-for-4 with three extra-base hits.
Elko struck again in the bottom of the seventh. The Charlotte first-baseman demolished a 428-foot, two-run bomb to straight-away centerfield. The blast gave the Knights their first lead of the contest at 7-5.
Nashville mounted a two-out rally in the top of the eighth inning that resulted in a pair of runs. A walk followed by back-to-back singles brought the visitors to within a run. A Charlotte error then loaded the bases and another walk tied the game up 7-7.
Neither team scored in the ninth which set the stage for Charlotte's first extra-inning game of the season. The Sounds went to work in the top of the 10th and scored four runs that included a two-run Home Run. The Knights were unable to bring the tying run to the plate in the bottom half and suffered their eighth consecutive loss. Ironically, this is the only game during Charlotte's losing skid where they have lost by more than three runs, even though the extra inning was needed to decide a winner.
Elko ended the game 3-for-5 with a season-high four RBI. Jared Shuster, Caleb Freeman, and James Karinchak all recorded a scoreless appearance out of the Knights bullpen. Nashville's offense was a balanced attack that saw six players finish with two hits.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 16, 2025
- Memphis Pushes Home Streak to Six Unbeaten to Start 2025 - Memphis Redbirds
- Elko Goes off But Knights Fall in Extras - Charlotte Knights
- Comeback Clippers Do It Again - Columbus Clippers
- IronPigs Doubled up by Stripers - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Stripers Ride Early Runs, Solid Bullpen to 8-4 Win over IronPigs - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bulls Topple RailRiders with 4-3 Comeback Win - Durham Bulls
- IronPigs Doubled up by Stripers - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Durham Halts RailRiders' Comeback - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bats Fall to Clippers in Walk off Fashion 5-4 - Louisville Bats
- Chicago White Sox Call up Knights Pitcher Steven Wilson - Charlotte Knights
- Tides Top Chasers 15-6 on All About Kids Day at Werner Park - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Iowa Belts Eight Homers to 20-6 Rout over St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- Saints Hit Four Homers, But Give up Franchise Record Eight in 20-6 Loss to I-Cubs - St. Paul Saints
- Indians Win on Shawn Ross' Walk-Off Single in 12th Inning - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 16, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Mud Hens Battle in Extra-Innings, Fall Short to Indians 5-4 - Toledo Mud Hens
- Obscure Jerseys, Great Prizes... 'Obscure Jersey Night' Honda Fridaynightbash Returns April 25 - Buffalo Bisons
- Norfolk Mashes Way To Victory Over Omaha - Norfolk Tides
- Shrimp Boats Are VyStar Ballpark's Newest Seating Area - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Chasing the Show: How Chase Petty Is Preparing to Go the Distance - Louisville Bats
- April 16 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Bisons and Syracuse Snowed out Wednesday - Buffalo Bisons
- Syracuse and Buffalo Postponed on Wednesday, Doubleheader to be Played Friday at 4:05 p.m. - Syracuse Mets
- Red Wings, Red Sox Postponed Wednesday - Rochester Red Wings
- Jacksonville Falls to Memphis in Series Opener - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.