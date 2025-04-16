Elko Goes off But Knights Fall in Extras

April 16, 2025 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights showed toughness and resilience on Wednesday night in their 11-7 extra inning loss to the Nashville Sounds. The Knights battled back from an early 5-0 deficit and took the lead in an emphatic fashion late in the game. Nashville inched their way back, tied the score and came out on top in extra-innings.

The Sounds took advantage of a Knights error in the top of the first inning and plated the contest's opening run. Nashville kept the early pressure on with two runs in the second inning and another two runs in the third.

Charlotte's starting pitcher, Nick Nastrini, settled in with a scoreless fourth inning and the Knights offense began to chip away. Tim Elko clubbed a two-run Home Run in the bottom of the third that put the Knights on the scoreboard. Bobby Dalbec followed Elko's blast with a solo Homer of his own in the bottom of the fourth.

The Knights pulled even two innings later. Bryan Ramos shot an RBI single into left field that plated Kyle Teel and Dalbec leveled the game with an RBI double to right-centerfield. Dalbec finished 3-for-4 with three extra-base hits.

Elko struck again in the bottom of the seventh. The Charlotte first-baseman demolished a 428-foot, two-run bomb to straight-away centerfield. The blast gave the Knights their first lead of the contest at 7-5.

Nashville mounted a two-out rally in the top of the eighth inning that resulted in a pair of runs. A walk followed by back-to-back singles brought the visitors to within a run. A Charlotte error then loaded the bases and another walk tied the game up 7-7.

Neither team scored in the ninth which set the stage for Charlotte's first extra-inning game of the season. The Sounds went to work in the top of the 10th and scored four runs that included a two-run Home Run. The Knights were unable to bring the tying run to the plate in the bottom half and suffered their eighth consecutive loss. Ironically, this is the only game during Charlotte's losing skid where they have lost by more than three runs, even though the extra inning was needed to decide a winner.

Elko ended the game 3-for-5 with a season-high four RBI. Jared Shuster, Caleb Freeman, and James Karinchak all recorded a scoreless appearance out of the Knights bullpen. Nashville's offense was a balanced attack that saw six players finish with two hits.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.