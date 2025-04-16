Shrimp Boats Are VyStar Ballpark's Newest Seating Area

April 16, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Members of Crustacean Nation can now experience a Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp game in a way unrivaled across sports. VyStar Ballpark's new Shrimp Boats are a nod to Jacksonville's rich seafood heritage and deliver both an extraordinary view of the ballpark while also providing guests access to the brand-new Right Field Hall, a climate-controlled space with an exquisite food & beverage experience.

"Our Shrimp Boats truly tie VyStar Ballpark to the City of Jacksonville and Northeast Florida region," said Jumbo Shirmp executive vice president/general manager Harold Craw. "No experience in sports links a ballpark with the area in which its located in while also providing an amazing view of the action and access to one of the brand-new gathering spaces we have rolled out in the Right Field Hall and all the delightful food & beverage options available there."

A Shrimp Boat ticket is just $30 and includes an assigned seat inside one of the three boats that are docked above the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza. Shrimp Boat tickets also provide access to the new Right Field Hall gathering area for an opportunity to purchase delicious food and drink options from one of the newest spaces at VyStar Ballpark.

Shrimp Boat tickets are on sale now for all remaining Jumbo Shrimp home games at www.jaxshrimp.com or by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846.

