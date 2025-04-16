Durham Halts RailRiders' Comeback
April 16, 2025 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
Durham, NC - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre fell 4-3 to Durham on Wednesday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The RailRiders took the lead in the fourth, but the Bulls plated runs in four straight innings and staved off a late Scranton/Wilkes-Barre comeback effort to even the set.
Brandon Leibrandt matched two Durham pitchers with scoreless frames over the first three innings.
The RailRiders opened the offense in the fourth inning when Everson Pereira and Ismael Munguia were hit by pitches. Ronaldo Hernandez singled in Pereira and Andrew Velazquez followed with a single to drive in Munguia for a 2-0 advantage.
In the bottom of the fourth, Bob Seymour hit a solo home run off Leibrandt to halve the Durham deficit. Former RailRiders infielder Jamie Westbrook tied the game with a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth off reliever Leonardo Pestana.
In the sixth, Pestana walked three to load the bases and the Bulls took a 3-2 lead when Colten Brewer walked Westbrook.
Durham added a run on a walk and an Eloy Jimenez double in the bottom of the seventh.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre got within one on a solo home run by Pereira in the top of the eighth. The RailRiders outfielder launched a 422-foot moon shot over the high wall in left his second of the series and third of the year.
In the ninth, Andrew Velazquez walked and stole second and third, but Evan Reifert struck out the final two batters he faced to end the comeback.
Pestana (1-1) took the loss after allowing the fifth and sixth innings runs. Ian Seymour followed opener Joey Gerber with five innings of relief and notch the win. Reifert earned his first save of the season in the four-batter ninth.
The RailRiders and Bulls meet for game three of the set Thursday night. Jake Woodford makes his third start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with a first pitch slated for 6:35 P.M.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
10-6
