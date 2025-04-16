Iowa Belts Eight Homers to 20-6 Rout over St. Paul

April 16, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs crushed the St. Paul Saints in a bounce back victory 20-6 at Principal Park on Wednesday, April 16.

Compared to last night's game, I-Cubs didn't wait long to score as they scored seven runs in the first four innings. Jonathon Long and Kevin Alcántara scored in back-to-back plays to take the lead 2-0 in the bottom of the first.

Carlos Pérez added a double to his line in the bottom of the second inning and scored Reese McGuire to make it 3-0 in favor of Iowa.

In the bottom of the third inning, Alcántara ripped a double, his third of the season, into left field and drove home Moises Ballesteros for a 4-0 lead. McGuire followed with a one-out single and Pérez plated home Alcántara for 6-0 lead.

St. Paul added a run to cut into the lead in the top of the fourth inning as the lead was trimmed for moment 6-1.

Ballesteros had himself a day as he went 4-of-5, with two home runs, a double and three runs batted in as his first homer came in the bottom of the fourth inning and extended the lead to 7-1.

The Saints added another run to the score from a Carson McCusker solo shot as the lead was trimmed again to 7-2 momentarily.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Iowa Cubs blew the lead open as they put up five home runs in the frame for a 16-2 lead. Homers from Ben Cowles, Chase Strumpf, Owen Caissie, Alcantara and Perez all led the way to scoring nine runs in the inning including two 3-run shots from Cowles and Alcantara.

St. Paul immediately answered back in the top of the eighth with back-to-back homers and cut the lead down to 16-6.

Strumpf and Ballesteros homered their second ones of the day as the lead grew with two 2-run homers to 20-6.

The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the St. Paul Saints on Thursday, April 17 as first pitch is slated for 12:08 p.m. CT and left-hander Jordan Wicks is slated to start for the Iowa Cubs.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.