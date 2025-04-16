Memphis Pushes Home Streak to Six Unbeaten to Start 2025
April 16, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds won game two of a six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miamin Marlins) by a final score of 6-4 on Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.
Memphis took advantage of a handful of Jacksonville miscues in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the lead for the first time. First baseman Matt Lloyd tied the game with a two-run double and later scored on a balk to give the Redbirds the lead. Lloyd finished the night 1-for-2 with two walks, two RBIs, a double and a run scored.
In the win, Memphis recorded a season-high five doubled. Designated hitter Cesar Prieto broke out of a mini slump with a 2-for-4 night with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Third baseman Jose Barrero went 2-for-5 with a double while shortstop Michael Helman posted a 1-for-2 line, added a double and two runs scored.
Starting pitcher Michael McGreevy allowed three runs on four hits, walked one and struck out five in 5.0 innings pitched. The right-handed hitter faced the minimum in three of his five innings of work. Michael Gomez (H, 1) tossed 2.0 scoreless innings in relief. Ryan Loutos (S, 2) retired the tying run in the bottom of the ninth to keep the Redbirds perfect in save situations this season.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Thursday, April 17 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 16, 2025
- Memphis Pushes Home Streak to Six Unbeaten to Start 2025 - Memphis Redbirds
- Elko Goes off But Knights Fall in Extras - Charlotte Knights
- Comeback Clippers Do It Again - Columbus Clippers
- IronPigs Doubled up by Stripers - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Stripers Ride Early Runs, Solid Bullpen to 8-4 Win over IronPigs - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bulls Topple RailRiders with 4-3 Comeback Win - Durham Bulls
- IronPigs Doubled up by Stripers - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Durham Halts RailRiders' Comeback - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bats Fall to Clippers in Walk off Fashion 5-4 - Louisville Bats
- Chicago White Sox Call up Knights Pitcher Steven Wilson - Charlotte Knights
- Tides Top Chasers 15-6 on All About Kids Day at Werner Park - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Iowa Belts Eight Homers to 20-6 Rout over St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- Saints Hit Four Homers, But Give up Franchise Record Eight in 20-6 Loss to I-Cubs - St. Paul Saints
- Indians Win on Shawn Ross' Walk-Off Single in 12th Inning - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 16, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Mud Hens Battle in Extra-Innings, Fall Short to Indians 5-4 - Toledo Mud Hens
- Obscure Jerseys, Great Prizes... 'Obscure Jersey Night' Honda Fridaynightbash Returns April 25 - Buffalo Bisons
- Norfolk Mashes Way To Victory Over Omaha - Norfolk Tides
- Shrimp Boats Are VyStar Ballpark's Newest Seating Area - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Chasing the Show: How Chase Petty Is Preparing to Go the Distance - Louisville Bats
- April 16 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Bisons and Syracuse Snowed out Wednesday - Buffalo Bisons
- Syracuse and Buffalo Postponed on Wednesday, Doubleheader to be Played Friday at 4:05 p.m. - Syracuse Mets
- Red Wings, Red Sox Postponed Wednesday - Rochester Red Wings
- Jacksonville Falls to Memphis in Series Opener - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Memphis Pushes Home Streak to Six Unbeaten to Start 2025
- Redbirds Stay Hot at Home, Take Care of Jumbo Shrimp
- Redbirds Announce Broadcast Partnership with WMC-TV
- Memphis Salvages Sunday Afternoon Finale at Nashville
- Redbirds' Offensive Struggles Continue in Loss at Sounds