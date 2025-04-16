Memphis Pushes Home Streak to Six Unbeaten to Start 2025

April 16, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds won game two of a six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miamin Marlins) by a final score of 6-4 on Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.

Memphis took advantage of a handful of Jacksonville miscues in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the lead for the first time. First baseman Matt Lloyd tied the game with a two-run double and later scored on a balk to give the Redbirds the lead. Lloyd finished the night 1-for-2 with two walks, two RBIs, a double and a run scored.

In the win, Memphis recorded a season-high five doubled. Designated hitter Cesar Prieto broke out of a mini slump with a 2-for-4 night with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Third baseman Jose Barrero went 2-for-5 with a double while shortstop Michael Helman posted a 1-for-2 line, added a double and two runs scored.

Starting pitcher Michael McGreevy allowed three runs on four hits, walked one and struck out five in 5.0 innings pitched. The right-handed hitter faced the minimum in three of his five innings of work. Michael Gomez (H, 1) tossed 2.0 scoreless innings in relief. Ryan Loutos (S, 2) retired the tying run in the bottom of the ninth to keep the Redbirds perfect in save situations this season.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Thursday, April 17 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

