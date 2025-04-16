Red Wings, Red Sox Postponed Wednesday

April 16, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - Due to inclement weather, today's game between the Rochester Red Wings and the Worcester Red Sox at Innovative Field has been postponed. The two teams will play a seven-inning doubleheader at Innovative Field on Thursday, April 17. Game one's first pitch is set for 3:35 p.m.

LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ will get the ball in game one, and LHP KONNOR PILKINGTON will get the ball in game two for the Red Wings.

Tomorrow's Pre-Game Happy Hour, presented by Genesee Beer, will still be from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., located near the Jack Daniel's 10th Inning Bar. Plates Night is back for the first time in 2025, the Red Wings play as the Rochester Plates in both Game One and Game Two.

Fans can exchange their tickets from today's game for any future home game during the 2025 regular season. Ticket exchanges must be in person at the Innovative Field Ticket Office.

Tickets for the remaining 2025 home games can be purchased HERE or by calling 423-WING.

