Chasing the Show: How Chase Petty Is Preparing to Go the Distance

April 16, 2025 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







With one week left in the 2024 Double-A season, right-handed pitcher Chase Petty was busy preparing for his final start and set to throw his between start bullpen session, just like he had all year. Unlike all his previous bullpens, he gripped a Major League baseball.

"They pulled me into the office, and they were like 'Hey you're gonna need to change the ball that you're throwing your pen with,' because they use different balls in Triple-A," Petty said. "So I was like, 'I guess I'm going to Triple-A' and they were like 'Yeah, you're going up, just finish your pen here, get packed up and then we'll have you on your way.' So it was quick."

Immediately, it clicked - he was only one stop away from the big leagues.

In a matter of days, Petty made the 788-mile trek to Des Moines, IA and took the mound for the first time in a Louisville Bats uniform. After a whirlwind week, he tossed five innings against the Iowa Cubs, allowing two runs and punching out three. Amid the mayhem and excitement, Petty remained steady and composed.

"Really when I got called up here, when I got to my first Triple-A stadium in Iowa, I was like 'I'm really one call away,'" Petty said. "So it was really cool being able to go through that and to understand that I am one step away."

Petty's promotion wasn't by chance - he was rolling when the call came in. Over his previous three starts in Double-A, Petty logged 21 innings, striking out 20 and posting a 2.14 ERA. With the Bats, he picked up right where he left off.

In 10 innings of work over two outings, Petty recorded a 1.80 ERA while fanning seven to close out his 2024 season on a high. Entering the offseason, the stakes were higher than ever. And so was Petty's drive.

Chase Petty made two starts with the Bats at the end of the 2024 season.Cam Anderson/Louisville Bats

After a month of relaxing and refreshing, Petty got to work. Two key areas of emphasis for Petty were making sure his changeup was where it needed to be and consistently getting his hard slider in the zone. As he geared up for the season, Petty used the prospect of making the Show as motivation.

"Wanting to be that next guy called up, that's huge motivation," Petty said. "I just want to get to the big leagues as quick as I can, but I also have to make sure that when I do get my name called that I can stay for as long as I possibly can. So being able to get there is obviously that first step in that, so that's all the motivation I need right there."

After five years of working his way up the minor league ranks, Petty is undoubtedly antsy to finally get that call. Having the foresight to be future-oriented takes a lot of maturity.

That maturity isn't new for Petty, though. Since being selected in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft, he's fostered it. That growth, in part, comes from the people around him and the guidance he received.

Specifically, Mike Trout's mentorship.

Petty graduated from Mainland Regional High School but spent his first 15 years 30 miles west in Millville, NJ - the same hometown as Trout. Eager to support a prospect from his community, Trout reached out to Petty in 2021 with insights and encouragement.

"He definitely did (help)," Petty said. "Just to understand who I am as a player and to make sure that the team knows who they're drafting as a player and just to always go out there and play the game with my full potential and just enjoy what I'm doing while I'm out there."

A three-time MVP, nine-time Silver Slugger, 11-time All Star and the 2012 AL Rookie of the Year, Trout is about as good of a mentor as a young baseball player can get. To this day, Petty still draws on the advice Trout shared.

Trout isn't the only big leaguer Petty has spent time with. Back in 2021, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. treated Petty to a celebratory dinner following the draft. Like Trout, both Padres stars know what it takes to not only get called up, but to thrive at the highest level.

From the moment he was drafted, Petty worked hard to make his way up the ranks. At each level, he honed his craft and learned the intangibles necessary for success in baseball. While a significant focus this offseason was on refining his pitch arsenal, he also devoted time to improving his agility and mobility through yoga and Pilates. Just as critical, he made sure to sharpen his mental game as well.

"It's a lot about the mental side of the game, you gotta be able to brush that off," Petty said. Something that you'll hear them say is you can only control what you can control. Once the ball leaves your hand, you've done what you can. ... Just being able to really understand that and to trust the guys behind me and to know that if I just execute my pitches, I'll be in a good spot."

The strength of Petty's mental game was tested right out of the gates this season.

His first start lasted 3.1 innings, during which he surrendered six runs. At every level of professional baseball, pitchers have poor outings. Those who grasp the mental aspect don't let bad days snowball. In his two starts since, Petty has demonstrated that, allowing just one run in nine innings of work while striking out eight.

"I love his attitude and his aggressiveness, and he's got great stuff," Bats manager Pat Kelly said. "It's just a matter of honing it and getting him ready to go to the big leagues."

Last September, Petty got a glimpse of the Triple-A level, but this season will be the real test of his readiness for the Majors. A few weeks into the season, Petty's isn't fixated on a quick call-up. He's focused on soaking up all he can in Louisville to ensure long-term success.

"It's not a sprint, it's a marathon in this game," Petty said. " ... It's just all about longevity and being able to do it for a long time, and that's my goal. I want to do it for a long time."

Right now, the pursuit for Petty is getting the call every player dreams of. But rather than merely a goal, it serves as a milestone in the marathon of Petty's career, and his priority is going the distance.

International League Stories from April 16, 2025

