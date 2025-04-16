Comeback Clippers Do It Again

April 16, 2025 - International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







A sunny, but cool Wednesday evening in the Arena District saw the Columbus Clippers host the Louisville Bats in the second game of their six-game series at Huntington Park.

The Clippers were the first to hit the scoreboard. In the bottom of the third, Milan Tolentino reached on a walk. He'd move into scoring position on a Christian Cairo groundout, and score on Will Brennan's line drive single to right, giving the ClipShow an early 1-0 lead.

That lead wouldn't last long, however. Columbus starter Parker Messick entered his third appearance of the season without allowing a run, that changed in the top of the fourth as Tyler Callihan lined a 1-0 offering up and over the tall wall in right field, tying the game at one. Following a walk, former Clipper Will Benson stepped to the plate. Benson, who was an International League Post-Season All-Star with Columbus in 2022, connected on a Messick cutter and disposed of it into the Huntington Park lawn area, giving the Bats a 3-1 advantage.

The ClipShow would get one back in the bottom half of the fourth. With a runner on second and two away, Kody Huff sent a hard grounder to second baseman Tyler Callihan, who's throw pulled Edwin Rios off the bag. The ball then came lose when Rios attempted to tag Huff, which allowed Johnathan Rodríguez to score.

Louisville would extend their lead in the fifth on an Ivan Johnson RBI double. Kody Huff's RBI single through the right side in the bottom of the sixth cut the Bats lead to 4-3.

That's where the score would remain until the bottom of the ninth when the Comeback Clippers were at it again. Huff led off the inning with his third hit of the game. Milan Tolentino also singled, putting runners on the corners with only one away. Christian Cairo then lined a single through the middle, tying the game at four. A groundout and intentional walk loaded the bases with two outs for Will Wilson and he delivered. His single to right would score Tolentino, securing the ClipShow's third walk-off win in 2025.

Luis Frías (W, 1-0) retired the Bats in order in the top of the ninth, including two strike outs, to earn the win on the mound.

Columbus moves to 11-4 on the year, sitting atop the International League West Division standings, Louisville falls to 8-9. Game-three of the six-game series is set for Thursday afternoon with day baseball at Huntington Park, cut out of the office and join us for lunch and a ballgame with a special, weekday day game and 12:05pm start time. Tickets are available by visiting ClippersBaseball.com.

