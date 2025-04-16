SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 16, 2025

April 16, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (10-5) vs. Durham Bulls (9-7)

April 16, 2025 | Game 16 | Road Game 11 | Durham Bulls Athletic Park | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

LH Brandon Leibrandt (1-0, 1.93) vs. RH Joey Gerber (0-1, 10.80)

Leibrandt: Allowed 2 R on 1 H over 5.0 IP with 6 K and 2 BB in 4/09-2 NS (4-3 SWB walk-off)

Gerber: Former RailRiders reliever serving as opener for LH Ian Seymour (1-1, 2.40)

LAST TIME OUT- DURHAM, NC (April 15, 2025) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre beat Durham 9-1 on Tuesday afternoon at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Dominic Smith and Everson Pereira homered and Erick Leal pitched 6.1 innings to lead the RailRiders to a series-opening win over the Bulls.

The RailRiders opened the early lead against Bulls starter Connor Seabold in the top of the first. Jesus Rodriguez singled and scored on a force out from Pereira. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added a pair of runs in the second on an RBI single from Braden Shewmake and a groundout by Rodriguez for a 3-0 lead. Smith's first home run of the season extended the lead in the top of the third. The RailRiders sent eight to the plate in the fifth inning, adding four runs on five hits. After singles by Rodriguez and Jorbit Vivas, Pereira hit his second home run of the year, building a 7-0 edge in the process. T.J. Rumfield doubled and scored on a double from Jose Rojas, tacking on one more.

Erick Leal was sharp in his third Scranton/Wilkes-Barre start, allowing just one run on a solo homer in the bottom of the fifth. He worked 6.1 innings in total, becoming the first RailRiders arm to pitch beyond five innings this year, striking out four and one walk.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added a run in the seventh on a pair of two-out hits from Rojas and Andrew Velazquez to cap the scoring at 9-1.

Leal (1-2) earned the win while Seabold (1-1) took the loss. Tyler Matzek, Rob Zastryzny and Eric Reyzelman pitched the final 2.2 innings, limiting the Bulls to just one hit and one walk.

TEAM EFFORT- Eight of nine RailRiders had at least one hit Tuesday and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre got multi-hit efforts from Rodriguez, Vivas, Rumfield, Rojas and Velazquez. Rojas became the first RailRiders player to reach with two doubles in a game this year.

QUALITY PERFORMANCE- With 6.1 innings pitched Tuesday, Erick Leal became the first RailRiders starting pitcher to work beyond five complete innings this season. The right-hander made 15 starts for Diablos Rojos del Mexico last year, five of which were quality.

FAMILIAR FOE- Brandon Leibrandt takes the ball in game two of the series at Durham. The veteran lefty has faced Durham Six times during his career, including four appearances at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Over 24.1 total innings, Leibrandt holds a 4.01 ERA against Durham with 21 strikeouts and six walks.

BANGED UP- Cooper Hummel was placed on the 7-Day Injured List retroactive to 4/14. The outfielder was lifted during an at-bat on Sunday in game one of the RailRiders doubleheader against the Red Wings after an injury during a swing. Hummel had appeared in three games after joining the roster last week, hitting .125 with five walks. He also earned his first career pitching win on 4/11 when SWB walked-off Rochester in 11 innings.

ACTIVATED- Catcher Edinson Durán was activated off the Development List Tuesday morning. The 22-year-old backstop has appeared in 188 games over four seasons, including one game at the end of the 2023 season with the RailRiders. Last year, Durán played in 24 games for Tampa, batting .218 with four doubles and three triples.

OLD VS. NEW- Brandon Leibrandt has only faced one player on Durham's roster during his career - former RailRiders infielder Jamie Westbrook. The pair squared off in 2022 when Leibrandt was pitching for Iowa and Westbrook was playing for Toledo. Westbrook has three singles in four career at-bats against Leibrandt.

RIVALS REUNITE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Rochester meet for the second straight year and third time since 2021. All three sets have been played at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The RailRiders won four out of six in September 2022 for then-manager Doug Davis and matched the mark last year under skipper Shelley Duncan. The post-COVID success for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has narrowed the regular season series game down to four games at 99-95 favoring Durham.

TRIPLE-A DEBUT- To fill the void behind the plate created when Alex Jackson was placed on the injured list Saturday, New York transferred the option of catcher Jesús Rodríguez from Somerset to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday. Rodriguez was batting .107 for the Patriots through seven games this season. Last year, the 22-year-old combined for 80 games between Hudson Valley and Somerset, hitting .302 with ten home runs and 47 runs batted in. The Yankees added Rodriguez to the 40-man roster during the off-season.

BACK ACTIVE- McKinley Moore was activated off the Development list Sunday but did not pitch in the doubleheader. The right-hander made three appearances before going on the Dev List, walking six and striking out one over 3.2 innings pitched.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York doubled up Kansas City 4-2. Jasson Domínguez went 3-for-3 with a three-run double in the sixth inning to back Max Fried's third win of the year... Somerset topped Altoona 6-1. Dylan Jasso homered and drove in three for the Patriots... Hudson Valley beat Wilmington 4-2. George Lombard and Jose Colmenares both homered while Carlos Lagrange struck out nine... Tampa was felled 17-6 by St. Lucie. The Mets scored eight in the second to run away with the series opener. Engelth Urena homers in the loss for the Tarpons.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.