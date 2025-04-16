Bulls Topple RailRiders with 4-3 Comeback Win

April 16, 2025 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, NC - Jamie Westbrook homered to tie the game, then drew a bases loaded walk to propel the Durham Bulls past the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 4-3 at the DBAP on Wednesday night.

Trailing 2-0 in the fourth, the Bulls (10-7) began their march back against Scranton (10-6). Bob Seymour hit a solo homer to center in the fourth, with Westbrook evening the game in the fifth with his first of the season. Four walks, culminating with a pass to Westbrook in the sixth, nudged the Bulls ahead 3-2. In the seventh, Eloy Jimenez drove a double up the right field line to score Richie Palacios for a 4-2 lead.

The RailRiders pulled one back in the eighth on a homer by Everson Pereira, then put the tying run at third with one out in the ninth before Evan Reifert (S, 1) fanned both TJ Rumfield and Jesus Rodriguez to close out the win.

Ian Seymour (W, 2-1) notched the win with five innings of two-run ball.

Streak Snapped: With the Durham win, Scranton's longest active winning streak in the International League was snapped at five.

Seymour Penned: Ian Seymour tossed five innings in earning the win on Wednesday night, but it represented his first relief appearance in nearly four years. His only other relief appearance occurred in 2021, his first season pitching professionally. Joey Gerber opened with two hitless innings.

Simpson's Odd Night: Chandler Simpson reached base three times on Wednesday night, with two singles and a walk. However, Simpson was cut down off base all three times. Twice Simpson broke to steal second too early, with a pair of Scranton pitchers throwing over. In one instance, Simpson was tagged out after a two-throw rundown, the other found Simpson thrown out at second base by Dominic Smith. In the third, Simpson was doubled up at first base when Richie Palacios' liner was caught by Smith. Simpson then grounded into a 4-6-3 double play in the eighth with the bases loaded.

Palacios' Rehab: Tampa Bay super utility player Richie Palacios played all nine innings in right field, going 0-3 with a walk and a run scored. It marked Palacios' fourth rehab game, two with Durham and two with Double-A Montgomery.

Series Continues: The third game of the series is slated for Thursday night with Logan Workman (2-0, 1.80) matching against Jake Woodford (0-0, 2.70) at 6:35 PM ET.

International League Stories from April 16, 2025

