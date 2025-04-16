Jacksonville Falls to Memphis in Series Opener

April 16, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Despite getting out to an early lead, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's eight-game winning streak came to an end after falling to Memphis 6-3, Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.

Trailing in the bottom of the second, Memphis (8-6) rallied against Jacksonville (12-4) starter Janson Junk (L, 2-2). With one out, Bryan Torres reached on an infield single and Gavin Collins followed with a walk. Mike Antico drove in Torres with a base knock, tying the game at one. Collins went to third and then scored two batters later on a wild pitch giving the Redbirds a 2-1 lead.

Memphis extended their lead in the bottom of the fourth. Ryan Vilade led off with a double and scored on a base hit from Torres. Collins followed with a single and Torres went to third. With runners at the corners, a sac fly from Antico brought in Torres pushing the Redbirds' advantage to 4-1. José Fermín singled in the ensuing at-bat pushing Collins to third. Matt Koperniak grounded out but Collins scored the third run of the inning to give Memphis a 5-1 advantage.

The Jumbo Shrimp scratched a run across in the top of the sixth. With one out, Maximo Acosta walked and stole second. Agustín Ramirez walked and Troy Johnston was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Two batters later, Ronny Simon singled, bringing in Acosta to cut the deficit to three.

The Redbirds added their final tally in the bottom of the eighth. With two outs, Koperniak walked and went to third on a single from José Barrero. A stolen base coupled with a throwing error allowed Koperniak to score the sixth run for Memphis.

Simon (1) jumpstarted the top of the ninth with a solo homer to make it a 6-3 contest, but they couldn't muster any more offense.

Jacksonville and Memphis meet again in Wednesday's 7:45 p.m. ET contest. RHP Robinson Piña (2-1, 4.63 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Redbirds RHP Michael McGreevy (2-1, 3.86 ERA). Coverage begins at 7;30 p.m. ET on ESPN 690 AM and ESPN690.com.

