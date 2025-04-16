Obscure Jerseys, Great Prizes... 'Obscure Jersey Night' Honda Fridaynightbash Returns April 25
April 16, 2025 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
Because every good jersey deserves its day! Back by popular demand, Obscure Jersey Night returns to Sahlen Field for the team's next Honda fridaynightbash! on Friday, April 25 as the Herd hosts the Rochester Red Wings (6:05 p.m.). It's a night to bust that old, outdated and obscure jersey in your collection and wear it to the ballpark, because it could win you a great prize!
We all have jerseys we wish we didn't buy because the player was gone off your favorite team before you even knew it. Or the team itself doesn't exist anymore. Or, maybe you've gone all out for your beer league softball jersey and you want the world to see! Put those jerseys to use because when you wear them to Sahlen Field on April 25, you could WIN PRIZES in several fun and obscure categories. ' Most Obscure Player,' ' Most Obscure Team ' and ' Best Beer League Jersey/Tee ' are just a few of the seven categories in which you can win some very cool stuff, including game-worn Bisons jerseys from our theme night games! Of course, because the game is also a Honda fridaynightbash!, you'll also be able to enjoy postgame Fireworks and the pregame Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour with $4 craft beer and food specials from 5-6:30 p.m.
The Categories
We'll have seven categories for which you can win on Obscure Jersey Night! Plus, our spotters will be full force once the gates open at 5:00 p.m. so come early, enjoy the pregame Happy Hour and BE SEEN!!! This year's Obscure Jersey Categories are:
Most Obscure Player Jersey
Most Obscure/Obsolete Team Jersey
Most Obsolete Sport Jersey
Most Obscure Beer League Jersey/Tee
Best Youth Jersey (Kids ONLY)
Most Obscure International Jersey
Most Obscure Movie/TV Jersey
