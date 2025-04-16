Syracuse and Buffalo Postponed on Wednesday, Doubleheader to be Played Friday at 4:05 p.m.

April 16, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse, NY - Wednesday afternoon's game between the Syracuse Mets and the Buffalo Bisons has been postponed because of inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Friday, April 18th beginning at 4:05 p.m. Game two will begin approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. on Friday. As a reminder, fans with tickets on days of doubleheaders can attend both games.

Friday is a Fizzy Friday with Postgame Fireworks. For just $30, fans (21 and older) will receive an Outfield Box ticket to the game and vouchers for two canned craft beers or canned cocktails at the -196 Vodka Seltzer Pub and Grub Grab and Go location underneath the Metropolitan Club at NBT Bank Stadium on the first-base side. Fans can upgrade to a Dugout Box tickets for just $5 more.

After the game, fans can enjoy a fireworks show, presented by 93Q.

The Mets and Bisons are still scheduled to play their regularly scheduled game on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m.

Fans with tickets for Wednesday's postponed game may redeem those tickets for any other Syracuse Mets home game at NBT Bank Stadium for one calendar year from Wednesday's date. Seating is subject to availability, and tickets can be redeemed at the Syracuse Mets Ticket Office or by calling 315-474-7833.

