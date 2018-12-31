Tickets over 90 Per Cent Sold for Shutout Hunger Game

Winnipeg - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club hosts its annual Shutout Hunger game, presented by Red River Co-op, in support of the Manitoba Association of Food Banks, at 4 p.m. today against the Colorado Eagles. Tickets for today's game are over 90 per cent sold and are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

Fans attending the game are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for donation to the Manitoba Association of Food Banks. Volunteers from the Manitoba Association of Food Banks will collect food items at each entrance of Bell MTS Place until midway through the first period. Fans also have the option to make a financial donation at the game by visiting one of the designated tables on the concourse.

Those donating non-perishable food items or cash will be entered to win an autographed Manitoba Moose jersey or tickets to a future Moose home game.

Fans should arrive early to receive a fan clapper, which are available for the first 2,000 fans at Bell MTS Place.

A tradition since 1996, the Moose have hosted a New Year's Eve game 16 times dating back to their IHL days. The team has won eight straight New Year's Eve matchups at Bell MTS Place coming into this afternoon's clash with the Eagles.

