Devils End 2018 with 5-2 Loss to Penguins

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils fell to the visiting Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Monday night, 5-2, in front of 4,213 fans at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.

Ryan Schmelzer got it going 4:13 into the game to give the Devils a 1-0 lead. At the end of a great shift, Schmelzer tracked down the loose puck at the top of the crease and sent it by goaltender Tristian Jarry. The goal was Schmelzer's sixth of the year with assists from Egor Sharangovich and Michael Kapla.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton tied the game up after a bad break for the Devils. Kurtis Gabriel ran into Marian Studenic exiting the penalty box and knocked the puck away. Garrett Wilson took it over and lifted a shot over the right shoulder of goaltender Cam Johnson for his eighth of the year. The game was tied after one period with the Devils holding a 13-7 shot advantage.

Teddy Blueger put the Penguins up for the first time of the night 4:01 into the second period. From the right side, Wilson spun and hit Blueger with a pass in the left circle and he beat Johnson on the blocker side for the 2-1 Penguins' lead.

On the power play, Colton White tied the game with his fifth goal of the year. White took a pass from Blake Pietila in the left circle and ripped a shot over the shoulder of Jarry to even the score, 2-2, at 8:52 of the second. Assists on White's power-play tally were awarded to Pietila and Egor Yakovlev.

The Penguins scored two more goals in the second period to take a 4-2 lead into the second intermission. Right after White scored on the power play, Ben Sexton took the puck in the offensive zone and fired a shot by the blocker of Johnson at 10:08 of the second.

Anthony Angello gave the Penguins a 4-2 lead at 13:16 on a rebound goal. After several chances were denied by Johnson, Angello was left alone and tapped in a rebound for his 10th of the year with assists from Wilson and Jean-Sebastian Dea.

The Penguins added an empty-net goal in the third period for a 5-2 win.

