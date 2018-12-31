Jets Recall Sami Niku from the Manitoba Moose

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have recalled defenceman Sami Niku from the Manitoba Moose.

Niku, 22, has played five games for the Jets this season after making his debut last year. He has also played 17 games for the Moose this season and has 10 points (2G, 8A) and 10 penalty minutes. Niku made his NHL debut for the Jets on Apr. 3/18 and scored a goal on his first shot. The product of Haapavesi, Finland played 76 games for Manitoba in 2017-18 and was voted the league's top defenceman and a First Team All-Star after a 54-point (16G, 38A) campaign. Niku added three points (1G, 2A) in nine playoff games as the Moose made it to the second round of the Calder Cup playoffs.

Niku was drafted by the Jets in the seventh round (198th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Sami Niku

Defense

Born Oct 10 1996 -- Haapavesi, Finland

Height 6.00 -- Weight 194 -- Shoots L

SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM

2013-14 JYP-Akatemia Mestis 30 0 3 3 16 2

2014-15 JYP-Akatemia Mestis 39 3 22 25 24 8

2014-15 JyP HT Jyvaskyla SM-liiga 12 0 1 1 6 1

2015-16 JyP HT Jyvaskyla SM-liiga 38 4 7 11 2 2 -- -- -- -- --

2015-16 JYP-Akatemia Mestis 7 0 2 2 4 1

2016-17 JyP HT Jyvaskyla SM-liiga 59 5 22 27 26 3 15 1 5 6 2

2017-18 Manitoba Moose AHL 76 16 38 54 30 17 9 1 2 3 2

2017-18 Winnipeg Jets NHL 1 1 0 1 0 0 -- -- -- -- --

2018-19 Winnipeg Jets* NHL 5 0 0 0 0 -2

2018-19 Manitoba Moose AHL 16 2 6 8 10 -8

NHL Totals 6 1 0 1 0

