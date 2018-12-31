Stockton Hosts San Jose in New Year's Eve Clash

Monday, December 31, 2018

Arena: Stockton Arena

Date: Monday, Dec. 31, 2018

Time: 5:00 p.m. PST

Broadcast: Stockton's radio call of the game is available on Spreaker and iHeartRadio, and a stream is offered via AHLTV.

For the live, in-game tweets, follow @AHLHeat. Stay tuned after the game for the Chase Chevrolet Big Moment of the Game for your chance to win a puck signed by Tyler Parsons.

TONIGHT

Stockton and San Jose clash for the seventh time this year Monday at 5 p.m. in a New Year's Eve clash. The Heat are coming off a weekend split at Tucson in which the team handed the Roadrunners their first regulation loss of the season when leading after two periods of play.

The Heat will look to shake off a slow start to the year against San Jose, Stockton entering the game with a record of 1-5 so far this season versus the Barracuda.

PHILLY SPECIAL

Matthew Phillips led the way in Stockton's Saturday night comeback at Tucson, scoring the team's first two goals and adding an assist on Buddy Robinson's game-winner in the third. The three-point effort was a career best for the rookie, and his two-goal output was his first multi-goal game of his career. Phillips has registered at least a point in five-straight games, entering tonight's game with seven points (3g,4a) in that span.

EVEN PARS

Tyler Parsons has been strong since returning from injury prior to the holiday break, going 2-0 with 71 saves on 74 shots faced. Parsons was rock solid between the pipes en route to being named second star of the night, posting a career-best 39 saves in the win. He was especially strong late to hold off a Tucson push, turning away 16 shots in the game's final 20 minutes.

BUDDY BUDDY

Buddy Robinson has been on a tear since being assigned to Stockton by Calgary ahead of the team's weekend set at Iowa, entering tonight's contest on a four-game scoring streak. Robinson registered his first game-winning goal of the season Saturday night and rides momentum of six points (2g,4a) in the last four contests.

CELEBRATE IN STYLE

Stockton looks to close out 2018 in style, having recorded at least one point in four of the team's last five games. A win on Monday would push the Heat hot streak to five-of-six, matching the club's best such stretch of the season (last November 13 through November 23).

NO PLACE LIKE HOME

Tonight's game is the first of a five-game home stand, second-longest of the season. Over the next five games the Heat will play host to five different teams, including Pacific Division opponents San Jose, Tucson, Colorado and Ontario as well as the Central Division's San Antonio Rampage.

