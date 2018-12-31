Lewington Re-Assigned to Hershey, Bears Send Two to South Carolina

December 31, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals announced today that defenseman Tyler Lewington has been re-assigned to the Hershey Bears. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan. The Bears also announced today that defenseman John MacLeod has been re-assigned to Hershey's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays. Additionally, defenseman Kevin McKernan has been released from his professional tryout agreement and will return to South Carolina.

Lewington, 24, returns to the Chocolate and White after a memorable first two games in the National Hockey League. The defenseman made his NHL debut versus the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 22, skating 13:07 with a +1 rating. In his second NHL game on Dec. 29 at Ottawa, he recorded a Gordie Howe hat trick, collecting a goal, an assist, and a fight. He registered his first NHL point, assisting on a Tom Wilson goal, in the opening period. He closed the frame scoring his first NHL goal, and engaged in a fight with Ottawa's Zack Smith in the third period to complete the rare feat.

The Alberta native has skated in 26 games with Hershey this season, registering six points (two goals, four assists). He has posted three points (one goal, two assists) in his last two games with the Chocolate and White, and skated in his 200th career AHL contest on Dec. 8 versus Hartford. Lewington led the AHL with 11 fighting majors last year in a season he collected a career-high 149 penalty minutes. He was part of Hershey's run to the Calder Cup Finals in 2016, depositing five points (four goals, one assist) in 21 postseason contests.

MacLeod, 22, and McKernan, 24, both return to South Carolina after joining Hershey this past Saturday. Both did not see game action with the Bears.

The Bears ring in 2019 with a pair of contests at the Giant Center this weekend. Hershey hosts Grand Rapids on Saturday evening at 7 p.m. before welcoming Milwaukee for STAR WARS Night on Sunday at 5 p.m. Tickets are available for both games, and further information is available at HersheyBears.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.