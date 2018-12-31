Ontario Reign Make Roster Moves

LOS ANGELES, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have assigned goaltender Cal Petersen to Ontario. Additionally, the Kings have recalled goaltender Jack Campbell from his conditioning assignment with the Reign.

The 24-year-old Petersen (born October 19, 1994) is a 6-1, 185-pound native of Waterloo, Iowa who has appeared in 11 games this season with the Kings, his first in the NHL, and has a 5-4-0-1 record, a 2.60 goals-against-average, a .924 save percentage and one shutout. He has also played in 10 games with the Reign this season.

The 26-year-old Campbell (born January 9, 1992) is a 6-2, 197-pound native of Port Huron, Michigan who has appeared in 13 games this season with the Kings and has a 5-7-0 record, a 2.33 goals-against-average, a .923 save percentage and one shutout. He was injured on November 10 in a Kings game at STAPLES Center, and on December 19 was assigned by the Kings to the Reign for a conditioning assignment, on which he saw action in two games.

The Ontario Reign are in the midst of their 2018-19 season, their fourth as members of the American Hockey League. For more information regarding upcoming home games, promotions and ticket offers, visit www.ontarioreign.com/schedule/, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825 or visit OntarioReign.com.

