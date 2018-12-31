Gulls Cruise behind Boyle

December 31, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





The Gulls concluded their 2018 calendar schedule with a 5-1 win over the San Jose Barracuda at SAP Center, their third straight victory. The win over the AHL's top team extended the Gulls standings point streak to eight games (6-0-0-2), a season high and tied for the third longest such streak in club history (also an eight-game point streak from Jan. 26-Feb. 17, 2018; 8-0-0-0). San Diego has also won consecutive road games and earned points in a season high four straight road games (2-0-0-2).

With a 14-11-1-3 start to the season through 29 games, it marks the second-best start in club history, one point shy of the 16-12-0-1 (33 points) record through 29 contests in the club's inaugural 2015-16 season.

During the eight-game point streak, the Gulls have scored a combined 36 goals to average 4.5 goals per game. With 103 goals through the first 29 games this season, the Gulls have their highest goal total through 29 games in club history to surpass the 91 in 2017-18. The Gulls have also scored 42 goals in their 12 road games to date, the most road goals through 12 games in club history (previously 40 in 2017-18).

The Gulls concluded the 2018 year with a 35-26-3-4 record in 68 games. San Diego has also won three straight over San Jose over the last 15 days, including a 6-1 win Dec. 19 and 4-3 win Dec. 15.

Kevin Boyle won his fifth straight game to improve to 10-5-0 this season after stopped 34-of-35 shots. During the second longest win streak of his career that dates to Dec. 15, Boyle has posted a 2.17 goals-against average and .920 save percentage. Boyle is one game shy from matching his career high of six straight wins from Jan. 27-Feb. 17, 2018.

Max Jones had a career high three points with a goal and two assists (1-2=3) to mark his sixth multi-point effort of the season. Jones scored for the second straight game at 14:27 of the first period to mark his 10th goal of the season, and tied a career high with two assists (also Oct. 20 vs. Bakersfield). Jones has scored five goals and nine points (5-4=9) in his last seven contests.

Sam Carrick assisted on the Jones goal and set a new career high with his 17th goal of the season to surpass his previous high of 16 set in 2015-16 with Toronto. Carrick is tied for second among AHL leaders in goals, and has recorded eight multi-point games this season. He has also earned points in nine of his last 10 games (8-5=13) in addition to 11-7=18 points his last 13 games.

Troy Terry scored his 12th goal of the season and earned the primary assist on the Steel goal. Terry extended his point streak to nine games (4-8=12) and now leads all AHL rookies in scoring (12-19=31) and co-leads in assists. Terry has collected points in 22 of his 26 games this season. Terry is the only player in the AHL to have multiple point streaks of nine games or more this season. Terry previously recorded a club record 11-game point streak from Oct. 19-Nov. 23 (7-9=16), scoring a point in each of his first 11 games to begin his AHL career.

Joe Blandisi recorded two assists (0-2=2) for his fourth multi-point effort in his last seven games (3-5=8). Blandisi has also tallied 5-9=14 points in his last 14 contests.

Chase De Leo opened the scoring 4:13 into the contest, his seventh goal and 22nd point of the season. The goal set a new career high six-game point streak (2-5=7) for the Lar Mirada, Calif. native to surpass his previous high of five games set from Mar. 31-Apr. 15, 2018 (1-5=6) with Manitoba.

Sam Steel scored his sixth goal of the campaign at 6:13. Steel has recorded 1-4=5 points in his last six games overall.

Trevor Murphy also earned an assist to earn points in each of his first two games with San Diego and push his point streak to three games overall (1-2=3).

San Diego will begin their 2019 portion of the schedule and close out the three-game road trip on Jan. 2 at the Bakersfield Condors at Rabobank Arena (6:30 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Max Jones

On the game

That's three games in four days and I knew that most of us felt a little more drained. We got in late, it's the same thing a couple weeks ago, we didn't have the best legs or the best mindset, and I think Dallas really hit it home again that it doesn't really matter. It doesn't matter that we just played the night before and had to bus, it doesn't matter. We still have to go out and play and I think that's what we did tonight. We went out and played.

On his highlight-reel goal

It was pretty nice. Instinct kind of just came over and I figured I might as well try to score and score in a cool way. It's just kind of what came to mind and what happened.

Assistant Coach Sylvain Lefebvre

On the game

I thought we played pretty strong of a game. Kevin Boyle was really big in net, especially early on in the game. San Jose came out strong, obviously they were fresh. They were waiting for us here not playing last night. But having said that, I thought our guys battled really hard right until the end, especially the third period. We played a really, really strong third period. Our puck management was probably the best in a few games. I thought that we made good decisions with the puck, and again Kevin Boyle came up big even in the third period.

On the third period

I think that for us, the way we played, the way we reacted, it was our mindset going into the third period. Getting scored on with six seconds left in the second period, some teams would have crumbled and we didn't. We came out in the third period early dedicated to managing the puck. We came out with a mindset that there's no turning around and we're going to win that game.

On the six-for-six penalty kill

Really happy with the penalty kill as well. The penalty kill was outstanding and Kevin Boyle was a big part of it. We killed off a full five-on-three. As a tam, everyone chipped in and it was a team effort.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.