Griffins Oust Hogs in Defensive Battle
December 31, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Grand Rapids, Mi. - Griffins goaltender Harri Sateri made 30 saves and Joe Hicketts scored late in the third period to propel the Grand Rapids Griffins to a 2-1 victory over the Rockford IceHogs Monday Night at Van Andel Arena.
IceHogs netminder Kevin Lankinen made 26 saves in the loss, allowing two or fewer goals for the fourth time in his last five starts.
After Grand Rapids broke the ice in the early stages of the second period, Lucas Carlsson provided the tying tally on a long shot from the point with 4:10 remaining in the stanza. The marker was Carlsson's fifth goal in eighth games, the most of any IceHogs skater over that span.
The two teams exchanged chances for much of the third period, but Hicketts netted the winner with 4:44 left in the game. Hicketts found himself open in the slot after a setup pass from forward Chris Terry, then launched a slapshot past Lankinen.
The IceHogs finish the 2018 calendar year with a record of 15-3-3-4, just one point out of playoff contention.
NEXT HOME GAME: Jan. 2 vs. Milwaukee Admirals | 7 p.m.
Wednesday night's contest against Milwaukee is a Fas Fuel Winning Weekday. If the IceHogs win, all fans in attendance can redeem their game ticket for a FREE ticket of equal or lesser value to the next weekday home game. It is also a $2 Dog Day. For an additional $2, fans can bring their dog to the arena to enjoy IceHogs hockey. Proceeds from the dog admission will benefit local animal shelters. Hot dogs will also be available for purchase from concessions for just $2.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2018
- Griffins Oust Hogs in Defensive Battle - Rockford IceHogs
- Hicketts and Sateri Lift Griffins to 2-1 Win - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Heat Comeback Attempt Falls Short in New Year's Eve Clash - Stockton Heat
- RECAP: Penguins End the Year with 5-2 Win over Devils - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Moose Close 2018 by Downing Colorado, 4-1 - Manitoba Moose
- Devils End 2018 with 5-2 Loss to Penguins - Binghamton Devils
- Eagles Stymied in 4-1 Loss to Moose - Colorado Eagles
- Iowa Defeats Chicago 3-1 on New Year's Eve - Iowa Wild
- Coach Mike Vellucci to Represent Checkers at All-Star Classic - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolves' 11-Game Point Streak Ends - Chicago Wolves
- Vellucci, Groulx, Army, Sommer Named Coaches for 2019 AHL All-Star Classic - Syracuse Crunch
- Vellucci, Groulx, Army, Sommer Named Coaches for 2019 AHL All-Star Classic - AHL
- Checkers Stage Three-Goal Comeback But Fall to Toronto in Overtime - Charlotte Checkers
- American Hockey League Announces Suspensions - AHL
- Meet Gyasi Zardes at Condors Game Wednesday - Bakersfield Condors
- Ontario Reign Make Roster Moves - Ontario Reign
- Senators Sign Breton to PTO - Belleville Senators
- Marlies Host Charlotte Checkers - Toronto Marlies
- Syracuse's Cal Foote Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Cal Foote Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - Syracuse Crunch
- Moose Recall Cederholm - Manitoba Moose
- Jets Recall Sami Niku from the Manitoba Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Baptiste Recalled by Predators - Milwaukee Admirals
- Stockton Hosts San Jose in New Year's Eve Clash - Stockton Heat
- Eddie Lack Injury Update - Binghamton Devils
- Lewington Re-Assigned to Hershey, Bears Send Two to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Blue Jackets Recall Left Wing Eric Robinson from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Smith Recalled from Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Tickets over 90 Per Cent Sold for Shutout Hunger Game - Manitoba Moose
- Gulls Cruise behind Boyle - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Downed by Gulls 5-1 - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- Griffins Oust Hogs in Defensive Battle
- Hogs Grind out Point Behind Lankinen Lockdown
- Road Team Wins 6th Straight in Series as Chicago Tops Hogs
- Hogs Return Home Friday for Youth Jersey Giveaway & Lottery Cup Series
- Week 12 Report: Hogs Sweep into Holidays with 5-Game Streak