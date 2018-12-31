Wolves' 11-Game Point Streak Ends

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Chicago Wolves suffered their first regulation loss in nearly four weeks with a 3-1 decision to the Iowa Wild on Monday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena.

Center T. J. Tynan scored the lone goal for Chicago (20-10-3-1) while netminder Oscar Dansk (12-5-2) stopped 20 shots. The Wolves' league-leading 11-game point streak came to an end with the loss, and it was the first time all season the Wolves did not score at least two goals in a game.

Joel Eriksson Ek, Colton Beck and Landon Ferraro each scored a goal for Iowa (18-8-4-3) in the win and goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen (9-4-4) made 20 saves. The Wolves maintained a 1-point lead over Iowa in the Central Division, but the Wild hold a slight edge in points percentage having played one fewer game.

After a scoreless first period, Beck broke through for Iowa at the 6:37 mark of the second period as he redirected a shot from the point.

The Wild took a 2-0 lead into the dressing room, however, scoring off the faceoff with .4 of a second remaining in the period on a 5-on-3 power play.

The Wolves pulled Dansk for an extra attacker in the waning minutes and Tynan got the Wolves within 2-1 with a goal off the far post with just 59 seconds left in the third period, but Chicago couldn't set up a good chance to earn the equalizer.

The Wolves begin 2019 with three home games in four days, starting with a 7 p.m. game Wednesday against Iowa that features a Craft Beer Arena Crawl. To get the best ticket deals, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

