Moose Recall Cederholm
December 31, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
Winnipeg - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has recalled defenceman Jacob Cederholm from its ECHL affiliate, the Jacksonville Icemen.
Cederholm, 20, has appeared in seven games with the Moose this season. The Helsingborg, Sweden product also has four assists and a plus-nine rating in 17 games with the Icemen. Cederholm was selected in the fourth round, 97th overall, by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
The Moose host the Colorado Eagles today at 4 p.m. Tickets for Winnipeg's biggest New Year's Eve party are going fast and are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.
Jacob Cederholm
Defence
Born Jan. 30, 1998 -- Helsingborg, Sweden
Height 6.03 -- Weight 203 -- Shoots R
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2018
- Senators Sign Breton to PTO - Belleville Senators
- Marlies Host Charlotte Checkers - Toronto Marlies
- Syracuse's Cal Foote Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Cal Foote Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - Syracuse Crunch
- Moose Recall Cederholm - Manitoba Moose
- Jets Recall Sami Niku from the Manitoba Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Baptiste Recalled by Predators - Milwaukee Admirals
- Stockton Hosts San Jose in New Year's Eve Clash - Stockton Heat
- Eddie Lack Injury Update - Binghamton Devils
- Lewington Re-Assigned to Hershey, Bears Send Two to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Blue Jackets Recall Left Wing Eric Robinson from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Smith Recalled from Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Tickets over 90 Per Cent Sold for Shutout Hunger Game - Manitoba Moose
- Gulls Cruise behind Boyle - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Downed by Gulls 5-1 - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.