Moose Recall Cederholm

December 31, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





Winnipeg - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has recalled defenceman Jacob Cederholm from its ECHL affiliate, the Jacksonville Icemen.

Cederholm, 20, has appeared in seven games with the Moose this season. The Helsingborg, Sweden product also has four assists and a plus-nine rating in 17 games with the Icemen. Cederholm was selected in the fourth round, 97th overall, by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

The Moose host the Colorado Eagles today at 4 p.m. Tickets for Winnipeg's biggest New Year's Eve party are going fast and are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

Jacob Cederholm

Defence

Born Jan. 30, 1998 -- Helsingborg, Sweden

Height 6.03 -- Weight 203 -- Shoots R

