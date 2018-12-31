Eagles Stymied in 4-1 Loss to Moose

December 31, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINNIPEG, MB. - Moose goaltender Eric Comrie made 31 saves on 32 shots, while Manitoba netted four goals from four different goal scorers to defeat the Colorado Eagles, 4-1 on Monday. Eagles forward Scott Kosmachuk scored Colorado's lone goal in the contest. Goalie Pavel Francouz suffered the loss in net, allowing three goals on 26 shots.

Manitoba would net the game's first goal for a second-straight game when forward Brent Pedersen fired a shot from the top of the right circle that would deflect off a skater in the low slot and hop into the back of the net. The tally would give the Moose a 1-0 edge just 4:54 into the contest, as Manitoba would go on to outshoot the Eagles in the opening frame by a count of 9-8.

Colorado would begin the second period on the power play, but a turnover would send the Moose on an odd-man rush and Alexis D'Aoust would cap it off with a wrister from the slot that would light the lamp and give Manitoba a 2-0 lead just 30 seconds into the middle frame.

The Eagles deficit would grow to 3-0 when Moose forward Marko Dano snagged a rebound in the low slot and fed the puck past Francouz at the 6:43 mark of the second period.

As time ticked down in the period, Colorado would finally strike on a 3-on-2 rush when Kosmachuk fired a wrist shot from the slot that would carom off Comrie and into the back of the net. The goal would cut Manitoba's lead to 3-1 with 2:08 remaining in the second stanza.

Heading into the third period of action the Eagles would put another 10 shots on net, but still trailing by two goals late in the contest, Colorado would be forced to pull Francouz in favor of the extra attacker. The move would create several good looks for the Eagles, but the only goal would come in the form of an empty-netter off the tape of forward J.C. Lipon with six seconds remaining to give the Moose a 4-1 victory.

Colorado finished the night going 0-for-4 on the power play, while Manitoba was held 0-for-1 on the man-advantage.

Colorado returns to action when they travel to Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield, California to take on the Bakersfield Condors on Friday, January 4th at 8:00pm MT.

Single-game tickets for the 2018-19 season are on-sale now and start at just $18 per seat. Purchase your seats today by visiting the Budweiser Events Center box office, online at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the Eagles ticketing department at 970-686-SHOT (7468).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.