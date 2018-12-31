Baptiste Recalled by Predators

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the club has recalled forward Nicholas Baptiste from the Admirals.

Baptiste is the sixth Admiral to be recalled by the Predators this season, joining Rocco Grimaldi, Troy Grosenick, Eeli Tolvanen, Anthony Richard, and Tyler Gaudet.

Baptiste has six goals and 14 points in 34 games this season, his first with the Admirals. He has recorded seven points (2g-5a) in his last seven AHL contests, headlined by a three-point (1g-2a) outing on Dec. 12 vs. Grand Rapids. He sits tied for fifth on the Admirals in scoring and leads the club in shots with 72. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound right wing has suited up in 47 NHL games and has posted 10 points (7g-3a) since making his League debut on Oct. 18, 2016 for the Buffalo Sabres. In 191 career AHL contests, Baptiste has posted 51 goals and 50 assists for 101 points.

Originally drafted in the third round (69th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft by the Sabres, Baptiste played four seasons of junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League, appearing in 248 contests with Sudbury and Erie. He led Sudbury in scoring in 2013-14 with 89 points (45g-44a) and captained the team the next season until he was traded to Erie where he helped the Otters to the OHL Final. The Ottawa, Ont., native won a gold medal with Canada at the 2013 IIHF U-18 World Championship, recording eight points (3g-5a) in seven games.

The Admirals will continue their four-game roadtrip on Wednesday night when they travel to the Rockford IceHogs at 7 pm.

