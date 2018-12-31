Blue Jackets Recall Left Wing Eric Robinson from Monsters

December 31, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters announced Monday that the team's NHL affiliate, the Columbus Blue Jackets, recalled left wing Eric Robinson from the Monsters. A 6'2", 201 lb. left-handed native of Bellmawr, New Jersey, Robinson, 23, posted a +1 rating in one NHL appearance for the Blue Jackets last season and supplied 10-9-19 with six penalty minutes and a +3 rating in 33 appearances for the Monsters this season.

Prior to his professional career, Robinson contributed 39-28-67 with 74 penalty minutes and a -29 rating in 128 NCAA appearances for Princeton University spanning four seasons from 2014-18. In 50 USHL appearances for the Dubuque Fighting Saints during the 2013-14 season, Robinson notched 8-16-24 with 24 penalty minutes and a -1 rating.

The Monsters also announced Monday that the team released goaltender Eric Levine from his professional tryout (PTO) contract.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Saturday home clash vs. the Utica Comets with full coverage, live from The Q, underway at 1:00 pm on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Cleveland Monsters Holiday Packs are on sale now and include exclusive Monsters Holiday socks, a Monsters snow globe and equal number of Disney on Ice tickets at The Q! Holiday Packs start as low as $54 and can be purchased today by visiting www.clevelandmonsters.com/holiday or by calling the Monsters sales and service team at 216-420-0000. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.