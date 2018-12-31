RECAP: Penguins End the Year with 5-2 Win over Devils

December 31, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins ended 2018 on a high note, defeating the Binghamton Devils, 5-2, at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Monday night.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (17-14-4-1) received two goals from Teddy Blueger and a strong performance by its penalty killers in this New Year's Eve showdown.

The first period was a fast paced frame, and the Devils' Ryan Schmelzer opened the scoring early at 4:13. From there, the penalty minutes started to accumulate. After stepping out of the penalty box for serving roughing penalty, Penguins captain Garret Wilson took the puck and stormed down the ice to even things up, 1-1, with 3:50 left in the first period.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton took its first lead of the game when Wilson delivered a picture perfect pass to Teddy Blueger, who sent the puck flying to the back of the net 4:01 into the second stanza. Blueger earned his 14th goal of the season on that strike, and wasn't done there.

Colton White buried another one for the Devils at 8:52 of the second period on a two-man advantage, but the Penguins stormed right back and scored less than two minutes later on a ripper from the stick of Ben Sexton. Anthony Angello made it 4-2, Penguins, at 13:13 of the middle frame by tapping in a rebound during a delayed penalty, extra attacker situation.

Trying to cling to their two-goal lead, the Penguins went to the P.K. three times in the third period, including a five-minute major power play that the Devils were awarded. Binghamton only mustered one shot on goal during the entire five-minute major, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton finished the night six-for-seven on the penalty kill.

Blueger tacked on an insurance marker with an empty net goal for his team-leading 15th tally of the season.

Tristan Jarry managed 23 saves for the Penguins, while Cam Johnson put up 20 stops on 24 shots faced for the Devils.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is at home on Friday, Jan. 4 against the Grand Rapids Griffins. Grand Rapids' only visit to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza this season also serves as an Eyewitness News Fan Friday with lower bowl tickets available for just $14 and select draught beers on sale for $2 from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. Puck drop between the Penguins and Griffins is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Individual tickets for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton home games can be purchased at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, through all Ticketmaster outlets, or by contacting the Penguins' offices at (570) 208-7367. Season ticket packages for the 20th season of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey, including full season, 22-game, 12-game and Flexbook plans, are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

Fans can also keep up with the Penguins through the AHL's brand new high definition streaming service, AHLTV. Subscriptions for AHLTV, which include live and archived games, begin at just $79.99 for the entire 2018-19 regular season. Fans can visit theahl.com/AHLTV now to register for a free AHLTV account and purchase 2018-19 subscriptions.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.