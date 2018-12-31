Marlies Host Charlotte Checkers

The Marlies close out 2018 with a matinee game today against the league-leading Charlotte Checkers. This marks the first meeting between these two teams this season, and the Checkers are off to a hot start. With a 24-8-2-0 record, the Checkers sit first in the league, while the Marlies (14-13-3-2) have slipped to sixth in the North Division and 21stin the league.

Although the Checkers are coming off a 5-4 overtime win against Laval, they have lost three of their last five contests. The Marlies have also lost three of their last five and are 6-6-0-0 in December.

Players to watch: After scoring the lone goal in Friday's game, Chris Mueller now has 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) in 30 games and continues to lead the Marlies offensively. Andrew Poturalski leads the Checkers with 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) in 34 games.

Puck drops at 3:00 PM and fans can catch all the action on Leafs Nation Network and AHLTV.

Head to Head (2018-19 Regular Season)

14-13-3-2 Overall Record 24-8-2-0

0-0-0-0 Head To Head 0-0-0-0

Loss 2 Streak Loss 1

111 Goals For 114

119 Goals Against 95

21.2% Power Play Percentage 20.8%

75.9% Penalty Kill Percentage 83.6%

T. Moore (17) Leading Goal Scorer A. Poturalski (13)

C. Mueller (32) Leading Points Scorer A. Poturalski (31)

E. McAdam (7) Wins Leader A. Nedeljkovic (15)

