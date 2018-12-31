Cal Foote Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

December 31, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The American Hockey League announced today that Syracuse Crunch defenseman Cal Foote has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending December 30, 2018.

Foote notched four goals and an assist to go with a plus-7 rating in three games last week, helping the Crunch reach the top of the North Division standings.

Foote, who entered the Christmas break with two goals in his first 27 games this season, scored twice on Wednesday night - including the game-winner - as Syracuse went on the road and doubled up Binghamton, 6-3. He then potted two more goals and added an assist on Friday in the Crunch's 10-1 victory over Utica before Syracuse extended its winning streak to five games with a 4-3 overtime win against Springfield on Saturday.

A first-round selection (14th overall) by Tampa Bay in the 2017 NHL Draft, Foote now has six goals and seven assists for 13 points along with a plus-8 rating in 30 games for Syracuse this season. The 20-year-old rookie from Englewood, Colo., played three seasons with Kelowna of the Western Hockey League before making his pro debut with the Crunch last spring. Foote won a gold medal with Canada at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Foote will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Crunch home game.

