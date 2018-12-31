Eddie Lack Injury Update

The Binghamton Devils provided the following medical update on goaltender Eddie Lack, who was initially injured during warmups on November 28 against Utica.

Eddie Lack recently underwent successful surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right hip. The procedure was performed by Dr. Bryan Kelly at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. Lack's recovery time is approximately six months and he will be out for the season. He will be under the guidance of the Devils' medical and training staffs throughout the recovery and rehabilitation process.

