Meet Gyasi Zardes at Condors Game Wednesday
December 31, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors welcome MLS Comeback Player of the Year Gyasi Zardes on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. as the team hosts the San Diego Gulls. Zardes will be on hand for pictures and autographs with fans. Great seats start at just $12 and are on sale or at the Rabobank Arena Box Office.
GYASI ZARDES APPEARANCE - Wednesday, January 2 @ 6:30 p.m.
Presented by La Campesina 92.5 FM
Meet MLS Comeback Player of the Year Gyasi Zardes who had 19 goals with the Columbus Crew this season
Zardes played four seasons with the LA Galaxy where he was named an MLS All-Star in 2015
Internationally, the Hawthorne, Calif. native has made 40 appearances for the United States including the 2017 Gold Cup
At the college level, Zardes had a standout career at CSU-Bakersfield
Enjoy $5 margaritas and $2 sodas at the game
