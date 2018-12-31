Moose Close 2018 by Downing Colorado, 4-1

The Manitoba Moose (13-16-2-0) finished up 2018 with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Eagles (15-12-3-1) at Bell MTS Place Monday evening. After closing out the scoring yesterday, Brent Pedersen got things going 4:54 into the contest as his wrister from the circle found its way through a crowd in front and past Pavel Francouz. Kristian Reichel nearly gave Manitoba a 2-0 advantage before the mid-point of the frame, but he was thwarted by the post. Eric Comrie turned aside all eight shots he faced as the Moose skated out of the first period with a 1-0 lead.

Despite opening the second period on the penalty kill, Manitoba added some insurance courtesy of Felix Girard setting up Alexis D'Aoust for a shorthanded tally 30 seconds into the frame. Marko Dano nabbed his first of the season by putting away his own rebound to give the Moose a 3-0 edge at 6:43 of the second. The Eagles finally solved Comrie after 97:52 of shutout hockey by the Manitoba goaltender as former Moose Scott Kosmachuk got the visitors on the board. Manitoba nearly added to its 3-1 lead at the end of the period, but the horn sounded a fraction of a second before JC Lipon could put the puck to the back of the net.

The Moose penalty kill came up with a pair of key stops in the opening five minutes of the final frame, turning aside back-to-back Eagles power plays. Comrie put the wall back up in the period, making 10 saves to keep the Moose lead at two goals. Lipon tacked on a final tally into an empty net to give Manitoba the 4-1 victory.

Quick Hits

The Moose have won nine straight New Year's Eve games in Winnipeg.

Eric Comrie stopped 69 of 70 shots faced during the two-game set.

Alexis D'Aoust's marker was Manitoba's first shorthanded goal of the season.

Brent Pedersen has goals in back-to-back games.

Today's attendance was announced at 8,336.

Moose fans donated over 2,800 lbs of food to the Manitoba Association of Food Banks through the Shutout Hunger food drive presented by Red River Co-op. Quotable

Forward Marko Dano on the penalty kill - "We sacrificed there, and we blocked a couple shots, and (Comrie) was great in net. So It all came together. We just got to make sure we stay out of the box, it's the best way to kill a penalty."

Head Coach Pascal Vincent on playing with urgency - "It's a must win when we go on the ice. It should be like that all the time, but having the urgency and the mind set of playing the way it's going to be in the playoffs, it's a different mind set. We shared that with the players, and the last two games they've been playing like if we were in the playoffs. So, it's good to see."

What's Next?

The Moose head out on the road to the Lone Star State for a game against the San Antonio Rampage and a pair of outings against the Texas Stars. Tune in to all three games on moosehockey.com/listenlive, the Moose App and AHLTV starting at 6:45 p.m. CT.

