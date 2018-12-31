Smith Recalled from Rochester

December 31, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has recalled forward C.J. Smith from the Rochester Americans (AHL).

In his second full professional season, Smith (5'11", 181 lbs., 12/1/1994) is currently tied for the Amerks' team lead with 29 points (13+16) in 33 games this season. In his last 10 games for Rochester, Smith has recorded 11 points (6+5) and 38 shots on goal, propelling him into a tie for third in the AHL with 108 shots on goal this season.

In 2017-18, Smith tied for 10th among AHL rookies with 44 points (17+27) in 57 games and was named MVP of the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic. The Des Moines, Iowa native recorded one assist in two NHL contests in 2016-17 after the conclusion of his three-year collegiate career at UMass-Lowell, where he was named to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team in 2015 and garnered Hockey East All-Tournament honors in 2016 and 2017.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.