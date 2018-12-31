Barracuda Downed by Gulls 5-1

San Jose, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (18-6-1-3) dropped their last home game of 2018 on Saturday evening as the red-hot San Diego Gulls (14-11-1-3) (Anaheim Ducks) came into SAP Center at San Jose and earned a 5-1 win.

The Barracuda controlled the first period's shot clock, outshooting the Gulls 13-to-5, but San Diego was able to draw first blood. Chase De Leo (7) buried a two-on-one at 4:13 and then Max Jones (10) would add to his clubs lead on a between the legs shot from point-blank range at 14:27.

In the second period, each team would tally. San Diego's Troy Terry feathered a cross-rink pass that was finished into the top corner by Sam Steel (6) which gave the Gulls a 3-0 lead with 13:37 remaining in the second. The Barracuda would then finally get on the board with just six seconds remaining in the frame. Dylan Gambrell won a footrace to a loose puck in the left corner and centered a pass to an uncovered John McCarthy (7) in the slot and McCarthy would beat Kevin Boyle with a forehand-to-backhand finish.

San Jose's hopes of a comeback were dashed in the third when Sam Carrick (17) cashed in on a three-on-one at 14:02. Troy Terry (12) would pot an empty netter for the Gulls to complete the 5-1 victory at 18:06.

San Diego goaltender Kevin Boyle (10-5-0) made 34 saves for his fourth-straight win, while Antoine Bibeau (6-5-3) took the loss after allowing four goals on 16 shots.

The Barracuda wrap up the 2018 calendar year on the road against the Stockton Heat on Monday. You can follow the game on the Sharks App, AHLTV, or on 1220 KDOW (Tape delay coverage begins at 6:30 PM). The Barracuda return to SAP Center at San Jose on Wednesday, January 9th to take on the Ontario Reign (Los Angeles Kings) in another edition of five-dollar Wednesday walk-up, where fans can walk up to the box office and find five-dollar tickets for the contest.

