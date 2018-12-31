Senators Sign Breton to PTO

The Belleville Senators have signed defenceman Alex Breton to a professional tryout agreement.

The 21-year-old is playing in his first professional season with the ECHL's Allen Americans where he has tallied 23 points (five goals) in 33 games.

A native of Ste. Marie-de-Beauce, QC, Breton completed a four-year career with the QMJHL's Gatineau Olympiques at the end of last season where he served as captain for the 2017-18 campaign. Breton scored 103 points in 232 career games that rank him fourth and fifth respectively on the Olympiques' all-time record list.

Belleville is back in action Wednesday against Laval but return home on Jan. 4 to host Charlotte. Tickets are available.

