American Hockey League Announces Suspensions
December 31, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the following suspensions:
Wlikes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Joseph Cramarossa has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game at Lehigh Valley on Dec. 29.
Cramarossa was assessed an instigator penalty within the final five minutes of the third period, resulting in an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 46.22. He will miss Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's game tonight (Dec. 31) at Binghamton.
Cleveland Monsters defenseman Adam Clendening has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game at Grand Rapids on Dec. 29.
Clendening was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Cleveland's games Saturday (Jan. 5) vs. Utica and Sunday (Jan. 6) vs. Utica.
