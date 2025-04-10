Thursday's Bisons/Bulls Game Postponed

April 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Buffalo Bisons have announced that their scheduled game against the Durham Bulls on Thursday, April 10 at Sahlen Field has been postponed due to rain.

The Bisons will make up this game against the Bulls with a single-admission doubleheader on Saturday, April 12 at Sahlen Field with the first of two seven-inning contests beginning at 12:35 p.m. (Gates: 12:00 p.m.). As a single-admission doubleheader, fans will only need one ticket for both games and all existing tickets for Saturday, April 12 are still valid. Fans may enter the ballpark at any time during either game.

Saturday's doubleheader will remain an Anderson's Kids Weekend Game with $12 Kids Tickets (14 years old and younger) at the Sahlen Field Box Office and a Kids Eat FREE Giveaway of a Hot Dog/Soda/Cotton Candy voucher giveaway to the first 1,000 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St.

The Bisons first Honda fridaynightbash!® of the season will remain at 6:05 p.m. with the Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour and $4 Craft Beer & Food Specials running from gates open at 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. This week's Honda fridaynightbash!® is themed Country Music Night. Friday's game is also an Anderson's Kids Weekend Game with $12 Kids Tickets at the Sahlen Field Box Office and a Kids Eat FREE Giveaway

Ticket Exchange Information

Fans holding tickets to Thursday's game can exchange them for a comparable ticket to any remaining 2025 Bisons game (excluding July 3). All ticket exchanges must be made at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Please note that these exchanges do not have to be made on Thursday, April 10. Fans with tickets can exchange them throughout the remainder of the 2025 season.

For more information, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com.

