Redbirds Announce Promotions for April 15-20

April 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds announced the following promotions and activities for the club's April 15-20 homestand. Memphis hosts the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) at AutoZone Park. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for the entire six-game series here.

This homestand is highlighted by Easter Brunch, A Minecraft Movie Day, Scooby Doo Day and Bark in the Park.

Tuesday, April 15 - Memphis vs. Jacksonville 6:45 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 5:45 p.m. CDT.

Wednesday, April 16 - Memphis vs. Jacksonville 6:45 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 5:45 p.m. CDT.

Thursday, April 17 - Memphis vs. Jacksonville 6:45 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 5:45 p.m. CDT.

Friday, April 18 - Memphis vs. Jacksonville 3:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 2 p.m. CDT.

A Minecraft Movie Day: Get ready to craft your own world at A Minecraft Movie Day with the Memphis Redbirds! To celebrate the first ever big screen adaptation of the best-selling video game of all time, we're bringing the adventure to AutoZone Park!

A Minecraft Movie Hat Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans at the ballpark will receive a Minecraft hat!

Kids Zone: The Memphis Redbirds Kids Zone at AutoZone Park features a bounce house, obstacle course, slide, and a cooling mister for hours of fun! It is the perfect place for kids to burn off some energy while enjoying the ball game!

Saturday, April 19- Memphis vs. Jacksonville 3:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 2 p.m. CDT.

Scooby Doo Day: Zoinks! Looks like we've got a mystery on our hands! Join Mystery Inc. and the Memphis Redbirds for Scooby Doo Day! Help crack a mystery, bid on specialty game worn jerseys, and bring your pup to the ballpark for Bark in the Park!

Bark in the Park: Bark in the Park days at AutoZone Park are a home run for both fans and their furry friends! With a specialty ticket, you can bring your pup to the game, tail wags and all. It is a pawsome way to cheer on the Memphis Redbirds with your four-legged companion by your side! | Presented By PetSuites Cordova. Purchase specialty ticket here.

Sunday, April 20 - Memphis vs. Jacksonville 1:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 12 p.m. CDT.

Easter Brunch: Join us for Easter Brunch from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM! Enjoy an all-you-can-eat brunch buffet featuring brunch favorites like biscuits and gravy, pit-smoked ham, waffle and pancake bat, and more! Sip and savor with bottomless Mimosas and Bloody Marys included during brunch service. It's the perfect way to celebrate Easter with the family and friends before the Redbirds take the field. Don't miss this unique ballpark experience filled with great food, drinks, and springtime vibes! Reserve your spot now and make your Easter Sunday one to remember! Purchase specialty tickets here.

Ice Cream Sunday: Join the Redbirds every Sunday home game for Ice Cream Sundays courtesy of Prairie Farms! All fans ages 12 and under will get a free ice cream as they enter the stadium! | Presented By Prairie Farms

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

