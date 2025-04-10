Sánchez, Cronin Join Jumbo Shrimp on Rehab Assignment

April 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins' outfielder Jesús Sánchez and right-hander Declan Cronin will begin an injury rehabilitation assignment for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Thursday, as they face off with the Charlotte Knights at 7:05 p.m. at VyStar Ballpark.

Sánchez has been on the injured list since March 27 with a left oblique strain. The 27-year-old had played in 10 Spring Training games with Miami prior to his injury, batting .214/.250/.393 with one home and three RBIs.

A native of Higuey, Dominican Republic, Sánchez previously spent time with Jacksonville in both 2021 and 2022. In 2021, he began the year with the Jumbo Shrimp, where he hit .349/.400/.643 with nine home runs and 28 RBIs in 33 games. The lefty was named the Triple-A East Player of the Month for the month of May, leading the league in batting average (.410), slugging percentage (.771), OPS (1.214), hits (34) and total bases (64). He returned later in the season for four games on a rehab stint.

Sánchez was originally signed by the Tampa Bay Rays as an international free agent in 2014 and was acquired by Miami at the trade deadline in 2019, along with right-hander Ryne Stanek. The Marlins sent right-handers Nick Anderson and Trevor Richards to the Rays. Sánchez was promoted to the major leagues on Aug. 20, 2020 and made his debut the following day against the Washington Nationals.

Cronin was placed on the injured list on March 27 with a left hip strain. The right-hander appeared in six games during spring training, tossing 5.2 innings of work and striking out four. He recorded two holds for Miami during the spring.

A native of Glen Ridge, New Jersey, Cronin appeared in three games last season with Jacksonville. The righty pitched to an ERA of 4.15 in 4.2 innings. He allowed two runs on five hits, with four strikeouts and recorded one hold. Cronin has 188.0 total innings of work in the minor leagues since 2019 and has a career ERA of 3.82.

Cronin was selected in the 36th round of the 2019 draft by the Chicago White Sox. He made his major league debut on July 30, 2023, against Cleveland. On January 4, 2024, Cronin was claimed off waivers by the Houston Astros and was DFA'd 27 days later. He was eventually claimed by the Marlins on February 4. In his first season with Miami, the New Jersey native tossed 70.1 innings for the Marlins and recorded an ERA of 4.35. He struck out 72 hitters and only allowed one home run.

Sánchez and Cronin are the second and third Marlins to embark on an injury rehabilitation assignment to Jacksonville in 2025. Right-hander Edward Cabrera (April 1-present) also rehabbed in Jacksonville in 2025. In 2024, The Jumbo Shrimp had 18 players complete injury rehabilitation assignments.

