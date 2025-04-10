Gwinnett Stripers Homestand Highlights: Stripers Host First-Ever "Stripers Open"

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers pay tribute to Baseball Hall-of-Famer Jackie Robinson, welcome golf enthusiasts, suit up as the Malmö Oat Milkers, and more during a six-game series at Coolray Field from April 15-20 against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Triple-A, Philadelphia Phillies).

The jam-packed homestand features Jackie Robinson Day as part of the second Education Day (April 15), "Stripers Open" Golf Night featuring an appearance from professional golfer Stewart Cink in partnership with the Mitsubishi Electric Classic (April 18), a Chopper Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Coca-Cola (April 19), and a postgame Easter Egg Hunt (April 20).

The Stripers enter the homestand on the cusp of reaching the four millionth fan milestone as a franchise and are projected to hit that number mid-week. When the mark is reached, all fans in attendance at the history-making game will receive one (1) FREE Baseline Box ticket to one remaining Tuesday or Wednesday night game in 2025. The fan officially recognized as the four-millionth will also receive a Stripers VIP Prize Pack. All details are at GoStripers.com.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, April 15 (11:05 a.m. vs. Lehigh Valley)

Gates Open: 9:30 a.m.

Education Day: This is the second opportunity in 2025 for area schools to take in a game at Coolray Field in a fun and educational environment.

Atlanta Black Crackers Tribute: For the second time this season, the Stripers will transform into the Atlanta Black Crackers. Join us as we pay tribute to the Negro League team that once called Ponce de Leon Park home.

Jackie Robinson Day: The Stripers will join all of baseball in honoring the man who broke the sport's color barrier in 1947, Hall-of-Famer Jackie Robinson.

Wednesday, April 16 (7:05 p.m. vs. Lehigh Valley)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Wet Nose Wednesday: Four-legged fans are back at the ballpark for the first time in 2025! Dogs will receive free admission with a paid owner on The Bank.

Doggy Bag Pack: For just $20, fans can receive one ticket to The Bank for the game, savor a delicious hot dog and score a Stripers branded chew toy for your dog.

Thursday, April 17 (7:05 p.m. vs. Lehigh Valley)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Throwback Thursday: We're throwing back the prices and the themes every Thursday night. This Thursday, it's $4 hot dogs, nachos and ice cream through the end of the fourth inning.

Friday, April 18 (7:05 p.m. vs. Lehigh Valley)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

"Stripers Open" Golf Night: FORE! Tee off your weekend with the first-ever "Stripers Open" Golf Night! Professional golfer Stewart Cink, representing the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, will throw out the first pitch. Enjoy games from the links on the concourse as well as from our partners at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, TPC Sugarloaf and more!

Stripers Open Golf Pack: Upgrade to receive a Baseline Box Ticket and Stripers branded golf hat!

Fireworks Friday: The Stripers will light up the night sky with a thrilling display of fireworks (weather permitting).

Saturday, April 19 (6:05 p.m. vs. Lehigh Valley)

Gates Open: 4:00 p.m.

Malmö Oat Milkers Night: Back for season two, the Stripers will rebrand into minor league baseball's 121st team! Don't miss a crazy first pitch and the chance for VIP seats and the opportunity to sign an Oat Milkers contract.

Chopper Bobblehead Giveaway (presented by Coca-Cola): For the first bobblehead giveaway of the year, take home the only Groundhog Mascot in professional sports, Chopper! The first 2,000 fans to the ballpark will receive the giveaway.

Autism Awareness Night: Join the Stripers in honoring National Autism Acceptance Month.

Soundcheck Saturday: Enjoy a performance from local Atlanta band The Roundabouts starting the time gates open until 5:15 p.m. at The Cove.

Sunday, April 20 (1:05 p.m. vs. Lehigh Valley)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

Sunday Funday (presented by COUNTRY Financial): A special matinee game for families, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting). The game will also feature FREE admission to the Kids Zone in the left field concourse.

Easter Sunday with Kids Egg Hunt: After the game, kids age 12 and under can take part in an egg-citing Easter Egg Hunt on the field!

Single-game tickets for the first half of the Stripers' 2025 home schedule (April 1-June 15) are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets. Single-game tickets for the second half (July 1-September 21) will go on sale on Friday, May 23, though those games may be purchased now via Memberships, Group Outings, and as part of Mini-Plans.

For a full list of 2025 Promotions, visit GoStripers.com/promotions.

