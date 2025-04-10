April 10 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens

April 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (5-3) at TOLEDO MUD HENS (2-8)

April 10 - 5:35 PM CT - Fifth Third Field - Toledo, OH

RHP Cade Horton (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Keider Montero (0-1, 6.75)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs take on the Toledo Mud Hens in the second of a six-game series tonight...right-hander Cade Horton is slated to make his second start for Iowa vs. right-hander Keider Montero for Toledo...Iowa has gone 3-3 against right-handed starters this season.

HIT PARADE: The Iowa Cubs scored 14 runs on 14 hits en route to a 14-1 win over Toledo Tuesday night...five I-Cubs tallied multi-hit games including three-hit efforts from Moises Ballesteros and James Triantos ...Iowa hit four home runs highlighted by a first inning grand slam from Carlos Pérez ... Chris Flexen made the start and worked 5.2 innings of one-run ball to earn the win... Luke Little and Keegan Thompson combined for 3.1 scoreless innings in relief.

HOMER HEAVEN: Iowa hit four home runs last night thanks to Carlos Pérez, Christian Franklin, Jonathon Long and Greg Allen ...the four homers are tied for the most in a International League game this season with Durham and Memphis...Iowa hit at least four home runs six times last season, with the last coming on Sept. 15, 2024 vs. Louisville...the I-Cubs offense also tallied 14 hits, their most since earning 18 hits on Sept. 15, 2024 vs. Louisville.

STREAKING: Infielder Ben Cowles snapped his hit streak Sunday at six games but has reached base in all eight games this season, which marks his longest such streak since he reached in nine straight games from June 19-28, 2024...Cowles is slashing .290/.371/.484 (9-for-31) with three extra-base hits and four RBI this season.

NASTY NOLAND: I-Cubs starter Connor Noland earned his first win Sunday and tallied Iowa's first quality start since Sept. 21, 2024 at Rochester (Brandon Birdsell)... Noland has worked 10.0 innings this season and has allowed just two runs on five hits and nine strikeouts...in Connor's last four starts dating back to Sept. 12, 2024, he has posted a 3.60 ERA (8 ER in 20.0 IP).

ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST: Last night's game between Iowa and Toledo was postponed due to weather conditions...it marked the fifth game that has been altered by the weather, including three games last week in Indianapolis and on March 30 in Des Moines vs. Omaha.

HOW GRAND: Catcher Carlos Pérez hit the first grand slam of the season Tuesday night in the first inning...it marked the first grand slam by an I-Cub since Owen Caissie on Sept. 6, 2024 at St. Paul.

FLEXEN: Iowa starter Chris Flexen was one out away from recording a quality start Tuesday night...Flexen has gone 1-0 this season with a 0.87 ERA (1 ER in 10.1 IP) and has recorded eight strikeouts...Iowa's starting pitchers have posted a 3.53 ERA (14 ER in 35.2 IP) this season which is ninth-best mark in the International League this season.

VS. TOLEDO: Iowa and Toledo are set to face each other 18 times this season...after this series, the two teams will play at Fifth Third Field from May 6-11 and will play at Principal Park from Sept. 16-21...Iowa went 11-7 vs. Toledo last season and 4-2 at Fifth Third Field in 2024.

ROSTER RUNDOWN: In conjunction with the Chicago Cubs, the Iowa Cubs announced their Opening Day roster on March 28...eighteen players who have past suited up for Iowa...additionally, the roster features nine players on the Cubs' Top 30 Prospects List according to MLB. com, including RHP Cade Horton (No. 2), OF Owen Caissie (No. 3), C Moises Ballesteros (No. 4), INF James Triantos (No. 5), OF Kevin Alcántara (No. 6), INF Jonathon Long (No. 13), RHP Jack Neely (No. 16), INF Ben Cowles (No. 22) and OF Christian Franklin (No. 25).

AWARD TOUR: The 2024 Buck O'Neil Cubs Minor League Player of the Year Moises Ballesteros made his first Triple-A Opening Day roster...last season, Ballesteros was one of nine position players to play in the International League and batted .281 (73-for-260) with 10 home runs in 68 games with Iowa.

International League Stories from April 10, 2025

