Redbirds Catcher Crooks Crushes Six RBIs in Win at Sounds

April 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds claimed game three of a six-game series at the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) by a final score of 8-3 on Thursday night at First Horizon Park in Nashville.

Memphis catcher Jimmy Crooks posted a career day at the plate. The left-handed smashed a three-run home run and smoked an RBI double in a 3-for-5 night. Crooks tallied six RBIs in the win, the most by a Redbirds batter this season and most since outfielder Matt Koperniak drove in six on June 1 of last season, also against Nashville. The six RBIs are a new career high for Crooks, one higher than his previous career best from August 3 of last season with Double-A Springfield.

Starting pitcher Michael McGreevy (2-1) allowed two runs on seven hits, walked one and struck out four in the win. The right-handed pitcher closed his 5.0-inning outing with three consecutive scoreless innings. Andre Granillo struck out three batters in a scoreless inning of relief.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, April 15 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Toronto Blue Jays) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.