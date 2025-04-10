Redbirds Catcher Crooks Crushes Six RBIs in Win at Sounds
April 10, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds claimed game three of a six-game series at the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) by a final score of 8-3 on Thursday night at First Horizon Park in Nashville.
Memphis catcher Jimmy Crooks posted a career day at the plate. The left-handed smashed a three-run home run and smoked an RBI double in a 3-for-5 night. Crooks tallied six RBIs in the win, the most by a Redbirds batter this season and most since outfielder Matt Koperniak drove in six on June 1 of last season, also against Nashville. The six RBIs are a new career high for Crooks, one higher than his previous career best from August 3 of last season with Double-A Springfield.
Starting pitcher Michael McGreevy (2-1) allowed two runs on seven hits, walked one and struck out four in the win. The right-handed pitcher closed his 5.0-inning outing with three consecutive scoreless innings. Andre Granillo struck out three batters in a scoreless inning of relief.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, April 15 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Toronto Blue Jays) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
