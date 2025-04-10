Redbirds Announce Easter Sunday Festivities Slated for April 20

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A fan-favorite Easter Sunday tradition is back at AutoZone Park as the Memphis Redbirds announced Thursday festivities for the club's Sunday, April 20 game against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins).

Specialty ticket buyers are encouraged to join the Redbirds for Easter Brunch from 10:30 a.m. CDT to noon. The all-you-can-eat brunch buffet features brunch favorites like biscuits and gravy, pit-smoked ham, waffle and pancake bar, and much more. Those 21+ can enjoy bottomless mimosas and bloody marys. Brunch buyers will have to opportunity to play catch on the field from noon to 12:30 p.m. CDT. Fans can purchase specialty tickets here.

After the game, all kids 12-and-under can head to the AutoZone Park field for the largest Easter egg hunt in Memphis. Special giveaways along with over 4,000 eggs filled with sweet treats and toys will be spread throughout the outfield following the final out. The first 500 kids through the gates will receive a Memphis Redbirds Easter basket.

Before the game, all kids 12-and-under will receive ice cream as part of Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday. During the game, the Memphis Redbirds Kids Zone, featuring a bounce house, obstacle course, slide and cooling mister, will be active on the Old Bluff.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CDT with gates opening for non-brunch ticket holders at noon. Fans can purchase single-game tickets here.

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

