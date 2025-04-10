Jacksonville Wins Fifth-Straight Behind Four-Run Sixth

April 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A four-run sixth catapulted the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to an 8-5 win against the Charlotte Knights, Thursday from VyStar Ballpark.

Jacksonville (9-3) and Charlotte (6-6) were locked in a tie at two in the fifth. An error coupled with a two-base wild pitch put Andrew Pintar on third. As he was heading to third Knights catcher Kyle Teel overthrew third allowing Pintar to score the go-ahead run, 3-2.

The Jumbo Shrimp bats stayed hot in the sixth. Jesús Sánchez doubled and Agustín Ramírez walked to start the frame. Both runners advanced on a groundout, putting runners at second and third. With one out, Troy Johnston laced an RBI single, extending the Jumbo Shrimp lead to two. Ronny Simon followed with a sacrifice fly, making it 5-2. With Johnston at first, the Jacksonville leftfielder swiped both second and third, putting himself 90 feet from scoring. Jacob Berry ripped an RBI double, plating the sixth run of the game for Jacksonville. With a runner at second, Pintar smoked an RBI single, giving Jacksonville a five-run advantage.

Leading 7-2 in the seventh, Maximo Acosta walked and stole second. Two batters later, Ramírez crushed an RBI double, plating their eighth and final run of the game.

Trailing 8-2 in the eighth, Edgar Quero reached on an error. Three batters later, Quero advanced to second and third on two straight wild pitches. With a runner at third, Bobby Dalbec laced an RBI triple. With another runner in scoring position, Andre Lipcius (3) walloped a two-run home run, making it 8-5.

Jacksonville wasted no time against Charlotte. Jakob Marsee (1) clobbered a leadoff home run, giving the Jumbo Shrimp an early lead. Acosta followed with a double and Sánchez singled which put two runners on. Sánchez soon swiped second, putting both runners in scoring position and Deyvison De Los Santos cracked a sac fly, giving Jacksonville an early 2-0 advantage.

Charlotte responded in the second. Teel smoked a leadoff triple. In the ensuing at-bat, Tim Elko reached on an error, plating Teel in the process, making it 2-1.

The Knights tied the game in the third. Dominic Fletcher walked to start the inning. Tristan Gray followed with a bunt single and Fletcher advanced to third on an error. With runners at the corners, Quero smacked a sacrifice fly, tying the game at two.

Jacksonville and Charlotte continue the series Friday at 7:05 p.m. from VyStar Ballpark. RHP Freddy Tarnok (0-0, 1.42 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Jumbo Shrimp and RHP Jairo Iriarte (0-1, 5.63 ERA) will counter for the Knights. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690, and ESPN690.com.

