Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 10 at Scranton/WB

April 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (3-7) vs. Scranton/WB RailRiders (6-5)

Thursday - 6:35 p.m. ET - PNC Field - Moosic, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Andry Lara (0-1, 12.91) vs. RHP Jake Woodford (0-0, 3.00)

SPLITSVILLE: A cold Tuesday night resulted in the Rochester Red Wings second doubleheader of 2025 Wednesday, this time in Moosic against the Scranton/WB RailRiders...the Red Wings picked up the victory and snapped their five-game skid in the first half of the twin bill, 7-4, but fell in game two on a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh, 4-3...CF ROBERT HASSELL III and C DREW MILLAS paced the game one offense from the top two spots in the lineup with a combined five hits and four RBI, including a bases-clearing triple off the bat of Millas...LHP KONNOR PILKINGTON picked up the victory on the mound, tossing 1.2 perfect innings of relief with three strikeouts following 3.1 frames from RHP CHASE SOLESKY ...game two proved to be a pitcher's duel, with LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ tossing a strong 5.0 innings while holding the RailRiders to two runs...offensively, CF ANDREW PINCKNEY connected on a two-run shot which would be Rochester's only run extra-base hit of the contest...the two teams will meet once again tonight for game three of the series, with Red Wings RHP ANDRY LARA toeing the rubber against RailRiders RHP Jake Woodford...

Rochester played mistake-free baseball in game one, but made two errors in game two to bring their season total to 13...this is the most errors through the first 10 games of a season by a Red Wings team since 2019 (14).

IT'S MILLAS TIME: C DREW MILLAS notched a bases-clearing triple in the second inning of game one, en route to a 2-for-4 performance at the plate...the switch-hitting catcher now has three triples in 2025, matching his career-high just 10 games into the season...he is the first player in affiliated baseball, including MLB, to have three triples in 2025...from behind the plate, Millas also added his first caught-stealing of the season on an 86.3 MPH throw down to second base, the hardest throw on a CS by a Red Wings catcher over the last two seasons...

The Missouri native is the only Red Wings catcher with three triples in a season (3 in '23 & '24) since Chris Herrmann notched four in 2014.

KING ROBERT: Leading off and playing CF for the Red Wings in game one, ROBERT HASSELL III picked up three hits, and drove in and scored a run to finish 3-for-4 with a trio of singles...the former first-round pick has picked up a hit in five of his last six games dating back to game two on 4/3, and is the only Red Wings with multiple three-hit games this season (4/1 vs. LHV)...

Hassell III also stole a pair of bases in the contest to bring his total up to five this season, tied with teammate NASIM NUÑEZ for fourth-most in the International League.

GOT PILK?: LHP KONNOR PILKINGTON turned in a hitless 1.2 innings in game one with three consecutive strikeouts, working out of a jam in the fourth to pick up his first win of 2025...after allowing four earned on Opening Day, the southpaw has not allowed an earned run on just two hits across his next three appearances (4.2 IP) with seven strikeouts and three walks...

The outing marked Pilkington's longest hitless appearance since 8/3/2023 with Triple-A Reno (ARI).

PINCK OF THE LITTER: CF ANDREW PINCKNEY launched his second career Triple-A home run, and first of 2025 in game two yesterday...the University of Alabama product finished 1-for-2 at the plate, accounting for the Red Wings only extra-base hit of the contest...the homer traveled 428 feet and came off the bat at 110.7 MPH, the hardest-hit home run by a Red Wing since James Wood's 111.7 MPH shot on 5/11/2024, also at PNC Field against the RailRiders...

Pinckney is the fourth Rochester hitter to homer in 2025, and first to do so on the road.

ALVA-RISE: Red Wings Opening Day starter LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ returned to the mound in game two of the twin bill for his third start of 2025...the California-born southpaw allowed two earned on four hits across 5.0 innings of work, while striking out four and walking three...Alvarez holds a share of the International League-lead with 15.0 innings pitched (5.0 in each start), and is tied for fourth with 16 strikeouts.

