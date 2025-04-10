Homestand Highlights April 15-20

April 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Red Wings take on the Worcester Red Sox (Boston Red Sox) for the second homestand of the 2025 season!

Tickets for all Red Wings home games are available around-the-clock at RedWingsBaseball.com, over the phone at (585) 423-9464, or in-person at the Red Wings Ticket Office from 10 am - 4 pm Monday-Friday.

TUESDAY, APRIL 15 vs. WORCESTER RED SOX (GATES 5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:05 PM)

JACKIE ROBINSON DAY: Join us in celebrating Jackie Robinson Day, featuring a video board tribute, along with a kids' activity packet that will be available at the Orville's Guest Services Booth.

HALF PRICE TICKET TUESDAYS: Every Tuesday (Excluding Opening Day), all tickets are half-priced!

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A Red Wings player will sign a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro.

WEDNESDAY APRIL 16 vs. WORCESTER RED SOX (GATES 12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 1:05 PM)

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A Red Wings player will sign a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro.

THURSDAY APRIL 17 vs. WORCESTER RED SOX (GATES 5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:05 PM)

PLATES NIGHT: Thursday night games are for the Plates. Once again this season, the Red Wings will be wearing their plates uniforms on Thursday nights.

PRE-GAME HAPPY HOUR: $2 beers at the Jack Daniel's 10th Inning Bar from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., presented by Genesee Beer.

COLLEGE DAY: Calling all college students, when you show your student I.D., you will receive a $16 ticket and $5 in Diamond Dollars (can be used at concessions or the Team Store). Presented by St. John Fisher University

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A Red Wings player will sign a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro

FRIDAY APRIL 18 vs. WORCESTER RED SOX (GATES 12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 1:05 PM)

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A Red Wings player will sign a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro

SATURDAY APRIL 19 vs. WORCESTER RED SOX (GATES 12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 1:05 PM)

AUTISM AWARENESS DAY: The 8th Annual Autism Awareness Day. On this special afternoon, Innovative Field will feature fan-friendly adjustments designed to provide a more comfortable, sensory-considerate experience for individuals and families affected by autism.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A Red Wings player will sign a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro

SUNDAY APRIL 20 vs. WORCESTER RED SOX (GATES 12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 1:05 PM)

EASTER EGG HUNT: Kids can join us for a pregame Easter Egg Hunt on the field at approximately 12:15 p.m.

KNOT HOLE KIDS CLUB DAY: Since 1927, the Red Wings Knot Hole Kids Club -- available for Wings fans ages 4-12 -- presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield has provided an affordable baseball experience for generations of Rochesterians. In 2024, every Sunday home game will be a Knot Hole Kids Club game. Presented By Excellus BlueCross BlueShield

KIDS RUN THE BASES: After the game, kids can run the bases with Spikes and Mittsy, presented by Wegmans

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A Red Wings player will sign a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.