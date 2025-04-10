Iowa Blanked by Toledo in 1-0 Loss
April 10, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
TOLEDO, OH. - The Iowa Cubs were shut out by the Toledo Mud Hens with a 1-0 loss on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at Fifth Third Field.
In game two of the series, the Mud Hens got on the board first for a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth off starting pitcher Cade Horton.
Horton had a stellar outing against Toledo as he tossed 4.0 innings, allowed one run on three hits and struck out six batters in the process.
The I-Cubs pitching staff combined for 11 strikeouts in the game tonight as Horton led the way with six. Gavin Hollowell, Brandon Hughes and Daniel Palencia combined for the last five.
I-Cubs produced just two hits as a team as there were not many opportunities throughout the game.
Mud Hens scored the lone run in the fourth as Iowa was shut out for the first time this season.
The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the Toledo Mud Hens on Friday, April 11 as first pitch is slated for 5:35 p.m. CT/6:35 p.m. ET.
