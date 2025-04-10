Red Wings, RailRiders Postponed Thursday Night

April 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - Due to inclement weather, tonight's game between the Rochester Red Wings and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at PNC Field has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date.

The Red Wings are slated to resume the series against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Friday Night. The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

