SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 10, 2025

April 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings (3-7) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (6-5)

April 10, 2025 | Game 12 | Home Game 3 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

RH Andry Lara (0-1, 12.91) vs. RH Jake Woodford (0-0, 3.00)

Lara: Surrendered 9 R on 11 H over 3.2 IP with 2 K & 1 BB in 4/05 Loss vs. IronPigs (10-1 LHV)

Woodford: Allowed 1 R on 2 H over 3.0 IP in SWB debut in 4/04 ND @ SYR w/ 0 K & 1 BB (12-4 SWB)

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA (April 9, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders split a doubleheader with the Rochester Red Wings on Wednesday night at PNC Field, falling 7-4 in game one and walking off the nightcap 4-3.

In game one, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opened the offense in the bottom of the first off Rochester starter Chase Solesky. With two outs, T.J. Rumfield walked and Dominic Smith singled Rumfield to third. Alex Jackson drilled a 3-0 four-seam fastball 103 mph off the bat for his first home run of the season, putting SWB up 3-0. The Red Wings tied the game in the next frame off RailRiders starter Erick Leal. After loading the bases, a Drew Millas fly ball was lost in the sun, clearing the bases for Rochester and tying the game at three. Rochester broke the tie with four runs on two hits, a walk, and two errors in the top of the fourth for a 7-3 lead. Leal (0-2) surrendered seven runs off seven hits in four innings of work. Konnor Pilkington pitched 1.2 innings, striking out three in the victory.

In game two, SWB took an early lead in the bottom of the second off Rochester starter Andrew Alvarez. Ronaldo Hernández drove home T.J. Rumfield with a single to center and Shewmake reached on a force out that scored Cooper Hummel to give SWB a 2-0 edge. The Red Wings answered in the third, tying the game when Andrew Pinckney hit a two-run home run off RailRider left-hander starter Brandon Leibrandt.

After two scoreless innings, Rochester broke the tie in the top of the sixth. Both teams plated a run in the sixth. In the bottom of the seventh with the bases loaded, Smith roped a base hit to right field to score Jorbit Vivas and win the game 4-3. Yerry De Los Santos (1-0) earned the win and Joan Adon took the loss for Rochester.

HERE AND GONE- Four moves impacted the RailRiders roster prior to Wednesday's doubleheader. Lefty Ryan Anderson was transferred to Somerset and McKinley Moore was placed on the Development List. Southpaws Brent Headrick and Tyler Matzek were added to the active roster. Headrick was optioned by New York over the weekend after pitching 5.1 scoreless innings for the Yankees at the outset of the season. Matzek began the year on the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 7-Day Injured List. Both Headrick and Matzek made their SWB debuts Wednesday.

PLAYING TWO- The RailRiders split its first doubleheader of the year. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre played 11 doubleheaders last season, going 8-14 on doubleheader days. The team did not sweep any twinbill, got swept twice and split eight. Since 1989, the team has played 592 doubleheader games, going 326-268. In 1992, the Red Barons played a franchise-record 19 doubleheaders.

SNAPPED- Braden Shewmake was held off the bases in game one of Wednesday's doubleheader. The infielder has played in every game this year and it was the first time he didn't reach base, snapping a nine game streak to start the year.

HEATING UP- Dominic Smith had five hits over the course of Wednesday's doubleheader, keyed by the walk-off single to end the day. Smith was hitless over 16 at-bats and 19 plate appearances during last week's series at Syracuse, but has raised his average 208 points with yesterday's barrage.

ROCK CITY SET- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Rochester meet in three series this season. The first two sets are in Moosic during the first half of 2025. The lone series in the Flower City is slated for July 22 through 27. SWB leads the all-time series 340-276.

SECOND GO- Jake Woodford makes his second start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The right-hander was signed to a Minor League deal in late March and made his first appearance last Friday at Syracuse. Woodford worked three complete on 51 pitches, allowing one run on two hits without a strikeouts while walking one.

OF ADD- Cooper Hummel was signed to a Minor League Free Agent contract and assigned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday. He was initially drafted by Milwaukee in 2018 and made his Major League debut in 2022 with Arizona. Over 648 Minor League games, Hummel holds a career .266 average with 66 home runs. He made his Yankees-affiliated debut in game two of Wednesday's doubleheader with a hit and a pair of walks.

PRODUCTION COMPANY- Through 11 games, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is the second-highest scoring team in the International League with 66 runs scored. The RailRiders trail Lehigh Valley by one run scored and have hit 13 home runs, tied for the most in the league.

ONE LEAGUE/ TWO SEASONS- Much like the last two years, the International League will play a split schedule. The team with the best record after the first 75 games will be crowned as the first-half champion and will host the team with the best record over the second half in a best-of-three playoff series at the end of September. The International League winner will play the top team from the Pacific Coast League in Las Vegas on September 27 to determine the Triple-A National Champion.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York salvaged the series finale in Detroit with a 4-3 win. Ben Rice homered and Aaron Judge drove in a pair to back Max Fried in his second win of the year. The Yankees are off today and open a weekend set in the Bronx against San Francisco tomorrow night... Somerset fell 3-1 to Reading. The Patriots were limited to two hits in the loss... Hudson Valley rebounded with a 7-2 win at Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon. Brenny Escanio and Antonio Gomez each homered in the win, while starter Ben Hess struck out nine in a no-decision... Tampa lost 5-1 to Fort Myers. Brian Sanchez had two hits and Edgleen Perez drove in the lone Tarpons run.

